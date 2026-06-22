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Indians and Pakistanis among 13 killed in explosion at Qatar's LNG factory

QatarEnergy probes deadly Ras Laffan blast amid assurances on LNG supply

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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An explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan industrial zone, home to the world's largest liquefied natural gas hub, as the result of a "technical incident", the interior ministry says.
An explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan industrial zone, home to the world's largest liquefied natural gas hub, as the result of a "technical incident", the interior ministry says.
AFP

QatarEnergy said 13 people were killed in an explosion at a facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City, one of the world’s most important liquefied natural gas hubs, adding that investigations were under way to determine the cause of the incident.

The company said the blast did not affect Qatar’s LNG exports, and that gas facilities and Ras Laffan Port were operating normally. The victims were Indian and Pakistani nationals, according to preliminary information.

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The incident followed an explosion late Sunday at a domestic gas supply facility in Barzan, during restart operations at the site. Authorities said emergency response teams were deployed and the fire was brought under control.

QatarEnergy said 66 people were injured, including Qatari, Tanzanian, Indian, Pakistani, Guinean, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Kenyan and Nigerian nationals. None of the injuries was reported to be life-threatening.

Ras Laffan is central to Qatar’s energy industry and is home to major LNG production and export facilities. QatarEnergy said the explosion had no impact on its LNG export operations or port infrastructure, seeking to reassure global markets over the continuity of gas supplies.

The company said a technical investigation was continuing to establish the circumstances of the explosion.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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