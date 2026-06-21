Massive explosion at Qatar factory, no gas leaks reported

Authorities say Ras Laffan explosion poses no public risk amid ongoing checks
An internal explosion occurred at one of the factories in Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial Area Area following a technical incident, authorities said.
The Ministry of Interior of Qatar said Civil Defence teams were immediately deployed to the site and have begun managing the situation and carrying out safety procedures.
Officials confirmed that no injuries have been reported and no gas or hazardous leaks have been detected that could pose a risk to public safety.
Emergency crews remain on the ground as precautionary checks and an assessment of the incident are ongoing.
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