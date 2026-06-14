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Arab Parliament condemns misleading media claims targeting UAE and Qatar

Speaker Al Yamahi warns disinformation is harming regional unity and cooperation

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Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament
Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament

Cairo: Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, has condemned what he described as misleading media reports and allegations that lack accuracy and objectivity and target the United Arab Emirates and the State of Qatar in a futile attempt to undermine their efforts, standing and influential role in supporting regional and international security and stability.

In a statement, Al Yamahi said such narratives do not serve the interests of the peoples of the region and contribute to spreading confusion and distorting facts at a time when current challenges require enhanced cooperation and solidarity among Arab countries to address crises and strengthen the foundations of development and peace.

He noted that the UAE and Qatar have played important roles in supporting initiatives and diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving conflicts and addressing crises, reflecting a clear commitment to the principles of cooperation, partnership and joint action to achieve development and prosperity for the peoples of the region.

Al Yamahi stressed that the Arab Parliament firmly rejects media disinformation campaigns and attempts to sow division, underscoring that Arab solidarity, respect for state sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries are fundamental pillars for preserving the security and stability of the region.

Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

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