Dubai Humanitarian facilitates new air bridge to deliver critical WHO medical supplies to Gaza

The shipments are part of a new air bridge launched this week, in support of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) efforts to deliver urgently needed medical aid to the people in Gaza. The first flight departed two days ago from the Dubai Air Wing, carrying 11 metric tonnes of essential medicines aboard a C-130 aircraft bound for Al Arish International Airport in Egypt. The cargo will subsequently be transported to Gaza. Three additional flights followed, carrying further consignments of medicines, tents and fortified biscuits to help address nutritional needs on the ground.