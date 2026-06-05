Dubai Humanitarian airlifts Ebola medical supplies to DR Congo

Saba added, “At a time when the humanitarian community is facing increasing pressure due to disruptions in global supply chains and growing funding challenges, we continue to coordinate closely with our humanitarian community and our partner, the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO), to help ensure a sustainable response. Our priority is to ensure that essential medicines and relief supplies continue to reach the communities that need them most, while supporting health systems already under immense strain.”