"Captured along the coastline of Ras Al Khaimah, this photograph freezes a breathtaking summer sunset over the calm Arabian Gulf. The blazing orange sun hangs low above the water, staining the sky with warm amber and rose hues, its shimmering reflection stretching across the tranquil sea.

Silhouetted upon the rocky jetty, three local fishermen pause with their fishing rods, embracing the quiet magic of the summer twilight."