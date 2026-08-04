Readers share their summer sunset photos

Beautiful sunset moments captured by Gulf News readers across the UAE
From colourful skies over city skylines to peaceful views from beaches, deserts, mountains and homes, Gulf News readers have been capturing summer sunsets from across the UAE.
Through our Summer Sunset campaign, readers from across all seven emirates shared the colours, views and moments that caught their attention.
Do you have beautiful UAE sunset photos? Share your photos here.
"Amazing sunset."
"My daughter Bella at Rixos Al Mairid, Ras Al Khaimah in July."
"Sunset glowing through urban lines—a quiet, golden moment in the heart of Downtown Dubai on July 2, 2026."
"From a yacht in Dubai Creek July 26, 2026."
"From Sharjah public beach."
"Sunset at Jebel Jais."
"View from my apartment, near Life Pharmacy Metro station in
Downtown Jebel Ali on July 5, 2026."
"I took a sunset photo on Maleha Road while driving back from Fujairah to Sharjah."
"Photo taken in Mleha Desert during sunset."
"Sunset view at Al Taawun, Sharjah."
"Captured along the coastline of Ras Al Khaimah, this photograph freezes a breathtaking summer sunset over the calm Arabian Gulf. The blazing orange sun hangs low above the water, staining the sky with warm amber and rose hues, its shimmering reflection stretching across the tranquil sea.
Silhouetted upon the rocky jetty, three local fishermen pause with their fishing rods, embracing the quiet magic of the summer twilight."
"Al Wathba Lake, Abu Dhabi."
"As the golden hour embraced Dubai, the sky became a canvas of warm light, dramatic clouds, and reflections that transformed the skyline into a work of art."
"Capturing an adorable father-son moment with the sunset at Ajman Beach."
"Serenity in DOSC."
"The photo was taken at my home in our front yard."
"This is from Al Hamra in RAK at sunset over the golf course."
"Al Qasba, Sharja."
"I am always catching the sunset through our balcony or my window as it is always stunning to see sunset. I'm living in Al Madam, Sharjah."
"This photo and video were captured this year at Kite Beach, Dubai. We simply enjoyed the moment, soaked up every minute, and, as always, fell in love with another beautiful sunset."
"Photo taken at Expo Lake."
"Madinat Hind, Dubai."
"Sunset sliding over Baniyas Bridge, turning the long stretch of road into a calm, golden path and making the whole moment feel like the city paused just to breathe."
"Abu Dhabi Corniche."
"The first photo was taken in a residential area in Dubai on March 21. My friends and I were enjoying a lovely dinner outside their home when we were mesmerised by the beauty of the sunset."
"Dubai Creek Harbour."
"Cotton candy in Jebel Hafeet."
"Dubai Islands Beach."
"A beautiful clear sky with the moon and stars at sunset time in Sharjah, UAE."
"The sun shining its ray through the clouds in Sharjah, UAE."
"Abu Dhabi Corniche."
"Beautiful sunset."
"Taken near Emirates Road towards Abu Dhabi. I liked how orange-y the color of the sunset is."
"Mirdif area."