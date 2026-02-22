GOLD/FOREX
Photos /
Readers

Readers capture UAE’s natural beauty in stunning photos

A vibrant mix of nature, skylines and serenity captured by readers across the UAE

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
A serene view of Dubai Creek captures the city’s heritage and evolving skyline in perfect harmony, captured by Harinath Vinu.
Harinath Vinu
1/15
An amazing view from the Dibba area of the UAE, captured by Mujeeb Rahiman Nariyampully, a UAE resident of over 25 years.
Mujeeb Rahiman Nariyampully
2/15
A python coils under the red lighting inside the reptile enclosure at Dubai Safari Park in this photo by Serena H.
Serena H
3/15
The moon rises over a mosque in this serene capture by Amitabh Sharma, highlighting the beauty of UAE nights through a timeless blend of faith and nature.
Amitabh Sharma
4/15
Morning walk at Al Qudra Dubai captured by Dr Naveen Aggarwal.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
5/15
The ADX Landmark Tower in Al Hisn, Abu Dhabi, stands bathed in a soft moonlit glow as dawn breaks over the capital by Dr. Muraleetharan Gopal, Specialist Pediatrician.
Dr. Muraleetharan Gopal
6/15
Birds gather along Marina Walk in this lively capture by Meenu Sharma.
Meenu Sharma
7/15
A warm sunset view from Al Qusais, Dubai, captured by Rhea Eappen, a Grade 12 student born and raised in the city.
Rhea Eappen
8/15
A tiny bird peeks through lush green leaves in this charming nature capture by Sarada Ganesh.
Sarada Ganesh
9/15
A glowing sunset frames Ain Dubai in this striking waterfront capture by Seema Verma, showcasing the city’s vibrant evening skyline.
Seema Verma
10/15
A traditional abra glides across Dubai Creek in this vibrant capture by Dr Seema Dhall, showcasing the timeless charm of old Dubai.
Dr Seema Dhall
11/15
Birds soar past a glowing orange sun in this powerful silhouette captured by reader Dr Naveen Aggarwal.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
12/15
Birds glide past a mosque minaret in the morning haze in this serene capture by Suganya Shaji.
Suganya Shaji
13/15
A peacock spreads its iridescent plumage at Le Méridien Dubai, captured by Vaibhav Gupta, showcasing the striking beauty of wildlife in an urban setting.
Vaibhav Gupta
14/15
A vibrant pink lily blooms in stunning detail in this close-up capture by Seema Verma.
Seema Verma
15/15
Dubai’s glittering skyline, led by the Burj Khalifa, reflects on calm waters in this stunning night capture by Tejal S.
Tejal S
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

