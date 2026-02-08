GOLD/FOREX
Readers showcase the UAE’s landscapes in full colour

A visual journey across the UAE, captured by readers from dawn skies to desert sands

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Dr Naveen Aggarwal enjoys a sunrise filled with birds in Dubailand.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
1/14
Dubai’s skyline frames an aircraft taking off from Dubai Airport. Captured by Tejal Shah.
Tejal Shah
2/14
A play of light and colour at the SIKKA Art Festival 2026 captured by Seema Verma.
Seema Verma
3/14
Dubai Creek Harbour at dusk, captured by Fazil Babu.
Fazil Babu
4/14
Rhea Eappen, a Grade 12 student born and raised in Dubai and originally from Kerala, India, captures the tranquil beauty of nature at Hatta Farm Lake.
Rhea Eappen
5/14
Old meets new in Dubai as a traditional dhow sails below while an aircraft passes overhead, capturing the city’s blend of heritage and modernity. Photo by Seema Dhall.
Seema Dhall
6/14
Fireworks light up the sky behind the iconic Burj Al Arab as the UAE–Kuwait Week celebrations conclude in Dubai. Photo by Muhammed Shafi, 45, a Dubai Municipality microbiologist and UAE resident since 2005.
Muhammed Shafi
7/14
Yas Mosque stands serene at dusk, its minaret glowing against a blushing sky. Photo: Noushin Sajjad
Noushin Sajjad
8/14
Rajini Sachin captures the Burj Al Arab alongside a heritage structure in a single frame, highlighting Dubai’s blend of old and new.
Rajini Sachin
9/14
Vihaan Achar, a student of GEMS Modern Academy, Dubai, and an avid Gulf News reader, captures a serene sunrise from the school’s main field, bathing the campus in a warm glow.
Vihaan Achar
10/14
Suganya Shaji captures the colourful, vibrant Abu Dhabi sky at dawn, resembling a modern art painting with striking hues that add to the city’s beauty.
Suganya Shaji
11/14
Sukumaran Gandhi captures the sky while flying on Air Arabia.
Sukumaran Gandhi
12/14
Orion Nebula seen from DubailandOrion Nebula, also known as M42, is a prominent and bright diffuse nebula Dr Naveen Aggarwal
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
13/14
A floral carpet of petunias in Dubai. Photograph by Vijay Mathu, retired principal of the Abu Dhabi Indian School.
Vijay Mathu
14/14
A beautiful winter morning sunrise at the Al Qurrum cycle track in the mangroves of Ajman, with the UAE flag and mosque minarets adding to the natural beauty. Photo by Sreelatha Shriharsha.
Sreelatha Shriharsha
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
