Family heritage and generations of confectionery expertise come together at Nabeel Nafisah Sweets, a beloved Sharjah institution rooted in a legacy that traces back to the historic heart of Damascus. It began as a Syrian family enterprise, and has since grown into an internationally recognised name, known for preserving the authentic flavours and time-honoured techniques of traditional Arabic sweet-making.

For those seeking a genuine taste of Damascus without leaving the UAE, Nabeel Nafisah Sweets offers exactly that: a slice of Syrian confectionery tradition, thoughtfully preserved and proudly shared.

Where to go: Al Majaz 2 - Al Majaz - Sharjah