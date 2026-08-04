Where to find unforgettable kunafa across the UAE before school starts
Some things sound just too good to exist.
But they do.
And kunafa, my friends, is one of them.
With its layers, stretchy cheese centre and that syrup, it's an essential treat for dessert lovers across the UAE. From traditional recipes passed down through generations to modern twists topped with pistachios, cream and more, Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi are home to plenty of spots serving kunafa experiences. Before school routines, early mornings and packed schedules return at the end of August, surprise your kids with one last sweet adventure at these 12 kunafa destinations.
Forget everything you thought you knew about kunafa. This spot has turned the beloved dessert into a culinary journey in its own right. With a booklet-sized menu spanning kunafa varieties from across the Arab world, dining here feels less like ordering dessert and more like taking a tour through the region's rich pastry traditions.
Purists can opt for the classic Egyptian rendition, while those craving something closer to its roots can opt for authentic Palestinian version. For a true connoisseur's pick, the Nabulsieh Khishna stands out as one of the menu's most exceptional offerings — a dish that captures kunafa at its finest.
For those looking to venture beyond tradition, the menu also features playful modern twists, including Nutella and Lotus-filled creations that put a contemporary spin on the age-old classic, proof that even a centuries-old dessert has room to evolve.
Where to go: Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah 3, Al Ain—your weekend dessert mission starts here.
If you're scouring for hidden gems, then check out Sale Sucre Patisserie. According to the Wanderlog's reviews, it is known for its delicious comibations, such as mango kunafa and Nutella kunafa. The pâtisserie's appeal isn't limited to its more experimental creations. It also holds its own with the classics, serving up Egyptian basbousa and baklava crafted with the kind of precision that keeps dessert enthusiasts coming back.
Step inside, and the experience matches the quality of what's on the menu, a spotless, welcoming space paired with a team known for going out of their way to help customers find their perfect treat. It's this combination of hospitality and meticulous craftsmanship that makes every dessert here feel intentional, with flavour taking center stage in every bite.
For anyone exploring the UAE's dessert scene, Salé Sucré Pâtisserie is well worth adding to the list.
Where to go: 156 S108 - Al MajazAl Majaz 2- shop #2 - Sharjah
Family heritage and generations of confectionery expertise come together at Nabeel Nafisah Sweets, a beloved Sharjah institution rooted in a legacy that traces back to the historic heart of Damascus. It began as a Syrian family enterprise, and has since grown into an internationally recognised name, known for preserving the authentic flavours and time-honoured techniques of traditional Arabic sweet-making.
For those seeking a genuine taste of Damascus without leaving the UAE, Nabeel Nafisah Sweets offers exactly that: a slice of Syrian confectionery tradition, thoughtfully preserved and proudly shared.
Where to go: Al Majaz 2 - Al Majaz - Sharjah
Looking for a sweet weekend outing with the children? Al Baba Sweets is a treasure trove of Lebanese desserts that’s as fun to explore as it is delicious. From syrup-soaked baklava and classic kunafa to halawet al jibn and handmade Tunisian treats, there’s a little something for every sweet tooth, big or small. Bring the kids along and let them pick their favourites, or grab a colourful box of desserts to share with family and friends later.
Where to go: Al Barsha (next to Mall of the Emirates), Al Safa 2 (Jumeirah)
This spot has all the treats to keep both parents and little ones happy. From affordable Lebanese and Arabic sweets to French cakes and pastries, plus coffee, juices, and ice cream, it’s basically dessert heaven. Let the kids pick their favourites, maybe a gooey chocolate or a crunchy kahk. while you sip a perfectly brewed coffee and plot your next sweet bite.
Where to go: 8 Al Muraqqabat St - Deira - Dubai or, Corniche Buhairah Corniche Street,opposite Al Noor Masjid - Sharjah
Firas Sweets's signature offering is kunafa, made with shredded phyllo pastry, cheese, typically ricotta or akkawi, and a syrup flavoured with rose or orange blossom water.
The dish reflects a preparation method rooted in regional tradition, combining texture and flavour in a format that has remained largely unchanged across generations. For visitors seeking an introduction to authentic kunafa in Dubai, Firas Sweets remains a consistent reference point.
Where to go: Al Hudaiba Building,2nd of December Street,Al Hudaiba - Dubai
Take the children on a mini dessert adventure at this authentic Arabic spot! They serve classic cheese katayef with pistachio and pine nuts, plus a treasure trove of sweets like baklava, warbat, mamoul, and hares—all pre-orderable and beautifully arranged on a traditional plate. Feeling extra indulgent? Go wild and request extra stuffing in any treat. Perfect for a family dessert outing, or to take home for a sweet weekend bonding session that’ll have everyone fighting over the last bite!
Where to go: Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, or Deira, Dubai
Step into Al Aqssa Sweets and enter a world of Arabic dessert joys. From gooey kunafahs to flaky baklavahs, sweet basbousahs, and more, this spot has been serving up delights since 1980 at its Salam Street, Tourist Club Area branch. Kids (and adults) will be in dessert bliss, and if you’re in Abu Dhabi’s Khalidiya area, don’t worry, they opened a second branch three years ago. Perfect for a sweet family outing or a weekend treat that doubles as a mini dessert adventure!
Where to go: Salam Street, Tourist Club, Al Zahiyah - Abu Dhabi
Established in 2019 in Sharjah, Al Halabya Sweets (also known as Aleppo Sweets) specialises in hand-made oriental desserts prepared using traditional methods and quality ingredients. The shop's team of chefs focuses on classic Levantine sweets, including two styles of baklava — qashta and pistachio, alongside knafeh, maamoul, and namourah, among other offerings rooted in Aleppine confectionery tradition.
Kunafa may be a familiar favourite, but the Osmaleya offers a distinct take on the classic, essentially a kunafa cake, with two layers of crisp vermicelli enclosing a soft, creamy centre made from fresh cream or cheese. Established in 1989, Tripoli Sweets has been serving traditional Lebanese desserts for decades.
Beyond the Osmaleya, the menu includes maamoul, halawat el jibn (rice-based sweets with nuts and cream), and namoura (semolina cake) — options well suited for a family treat or a weekend dessert outing.
Where to go: Al Hisn - W4 - Abu Dhabi
Gulf Pastry is a takeaway spot offering a range of made-to-order pastries, including kraft and honey mushaltat, Turkish shawarma, manakish, and fatayer in various sizes at accessible prices. Items are prepared fresh to order, and customers have noted the quality of the food along with attentive service from staff.
Looking for a sweet fix without wandering the city? Wafi Gourmet has you covered! Nestled right in the mall, it’s basically a paradise for Arabic dessert lovers. From flaky baklava to gooey kunafa, they’ve got all the classics—and then some.
Where to go: Dubai Mall