The supplier must then, within no more than 24 hours of receiving the notification, take the necessary measures to withdraw the goods from markets and warehouses. It must also notify all sales outlets and entities supplied with the goods that they must recall them within no more than 24 hours of receiving the notification, and take the necessary steps to recover the goods and remove them from circulation.

Meanwhile, Article (20) establishes controls for imposing an administrative fine on a person who knowingly deals in commercial fraud. Without prejudice to any more severe penalty prescribed by the decree-law, the Ministry or competent authority may impose an administrative fine where it is established that the person knew, or should have known by virtue of their profession, trade or experience, that the adulterated, spoiled or counterfeit goods, or materials used to adulterate them, were harmful to human or animal health and safety.

Article (8) of the regulation sets out the procedures to be followed if a supplier fails to recall adulterated, spoiled or counterfeit goods. If the supplier does not recall the goods within the 24-hour deadline, the Ministry or competent authority must, as applicable, take the necessary measures within the following 48 hours to remove the goods from markets and warehouses, at the supplier’s expense.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.