Back-to-school shopping in UAE? 7 tech gadgets kids actually need — and what to skip

UAE parents urge to prioritise practical, durable school tech over pricey upgrades
Back-to-school shopping can quickly become an exercise in keeping up with the latest technology. New phones, premium tablets, gaming laptops and smartwatches can all look tempting when you're preparing children for another school year. But do school-going children really need the newest and most expensive devices?
For Dubai-based mother and influencer Hina Saleem, the answer is largely no.
A mother of three, Hina has Ahmad, 14, in Grade 9, Haris, 12, in Grade 7, and Amal, 8, in Grade 3 at The Westminster School, Dubai. With three children navigating schoolwork and online activities, she has a fairly practical approach to buying technology.
“My kids usually need iPads or tablets, power banks and good headphones for their classes and online activities,” says Hina, who also runs a marketing agency.
Her approach: Buy technology that solves a problem rather than technology that looks impressive. “I feel unnecessary devices such as expensive gaming laptops, smartwatches, high-end tablets and the latest smartphones are definitely not worth it for school-going kids,” she says. “Parents should make sure they are getting their kids basic gadgets.”
That doesn't mean buying the cheapest device available. Instead, Hina recommends looking at the specifications that children will actually use throughout the school year, and choosing something that can last.
Here are seven pieces of technology worth considering for the new school year, along with what parents should look for before spending, after speaking to the UAE mums.
For older students especially, a laptop can become one of the most useful pieces of school technology. Research, presentations, documents, online learning platforms and group projects are generally much easier to manage on a full-size computer than on a phone.
But parents don't necessarily need to buy a premium laptop.
Hina recommends looking for at least 8GB of RAM, with 16GB preferable if you want the machine to remain useful for longer. A 256GB SSD or more should provide a reasonable starting point for school files and applications.
For the processor, recent Intel Core i3/i5 or Core 3/Core 5 models, or AMD Ryzen 3/5 chips, can be sufficient for typical schoolwork.
The other specifications may be less glamorous, but they matter: good battery life, a lightweight build and a durable design can be more useful to a student than a powerful gaming-focused machine.
A tablet can be particularly useful for younger students or children whose schools require them for specific classroom activities.
It is portable, easy to carry between classes and can handle reading, educational apps, video lessons, note-taking and online activities.
Before buying one, parents should first check what their child's school actually supports. App compatibility and operating-system requirements can matter more than having the biggest or most expensive screen.
Look for a good-quality display, decent battery life, sufficient storage and compatibility with the school's required apps and platforms.
And, as with laptops, there is little reason to automatically choose the newest model if an older or mid-range device meets the school's requirements.
Headphones can be one of those easily overlooked back-to-school purchases, but they become particularly useful when children have online lessons, recorded lectures, language activities or multimedia assignments.
A comfortable pair can also help children concentrate when they are working in a busy household.
For school use, parents should prioritise comfort, reliable audio, battery life if wireless and a durable design rather than paying for premium features designed primarily for gaming or entertainment.
For younger children, comfortable sizing is especially important. A pair that is too bulky can quickly become an unused gadget in the school bag.
A tablet or phone is only useful if it has enough battery to last through the day.
A compact power bank can be useful for older students who spend long hours at school or travel between school and extracurricular activities. It can provide a backup when a device runs low on charge and there isn't a convenient power outlet.
Parents should look for a reputable model with enough capacity for the child's device, while avoiding unnecessarily bulky options that add weight to an already full school bag.
This may not be the most exciting item on a back-to-school shopping list, but protecting the device can ultimately save parents money.
A good laptop or tablet sleeve or backpack should offer padding, a secure compartment and enough space for chargers and other school essentials.
For children carrying devices every day, durability matters. A beautiful but fragile case is unlikely to be useful for long.
Accessories can make tablets considerably more useful, but parents should avoid buying them simply because they are available.
A keyboard can be worthwhile for older students who frequently type essays, assignments or longer notes on a tablet. A stylus can be useful for handwriting, drawing, annotating PDFs or certain educational applications.
The key is to buy the accessory around the child's workload.
If a child mainly watches educational videos or uses a handful of school apps, a keyboard and stylus may simply add unnecessary cost and clutter.
A smartphone can be useful for communication, school-related updates, transport arrangements and emergencies, particularly for older children.
But back-to-school does not have to mean upgrading to the latest flagship phone.
If a child already has a functioning smartphone that receives software updates and can handle the apps they need, there may be little reason to replace it simply because a newer model has launched.
For parents, the more important conversation may be about screen time, privacy, notifications and responsible use than about getting the newest handset.
For Hina, the biggest mistake is confusing a child's school requirements with a wish list of premium technology.
Expensive gaming laptops can be overkill for students whose main requirements are documents, presentations, research and educational platforms.
Smartwatches may be fun, but they are rarely essential school equipment.
High-end tablets are another potential overspend when a good mid-range model can perform the required tasks.
And the latest smartphone isn't automatically a better school phone.
The same principle applies across the back-to-school tech list: don't buy a device because it is new. Buy it because your child will actually use it.
Before buying a laptop, Hina suggests that parents focus on the fundamentals:
8GB RAM minimum, with 16GB better for longer-term use
256GB SSD or more
Good battery life
Lightweight and durable design
A recent Intel Core i3/i5, Core 3/Core 5 or AMD Ryzen 3/5 processor
For tablets, a good screen, decent battery life, adequate storage and compatibility with school apps
Software support that will keep the device usable for the coming school years
“You don’t need the latest device,” Hina says. “A good mid-range or slightly older model can easily handle most schoolwork.”
Ultimately, the smartest back-to-school technology purchase may not be the device with the most impressive specification sheet. It is the one that can survive a school bag, last through the school day and handle the work a child actually needs to do.
As Hina puts it, “The most important things are RAM, SSD storage, battery life, durability and software support — not having the newest model.”