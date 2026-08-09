Top Sharjah schools combine strong ratings with moderate annual fees
Dubai: A top-rated school in Sharjah does not have to cost a fortune. Several schools rated “Very Good” or “Good” by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) charge annual fees of less than Dh35,000.
The ratings are based on SPEA’s 2024–25 Itqan inspections, which assessed 86 schools across 10 curricula. Five schools were rated “Very Good”, 53 “Good” and 28 “Acceptable”, with none rated “Weak” or “Very Weak”. School performance has improved significantly since 2018, when just one school was rated “Very Good” and seven “Good”.
Here are the most affordable top rated schools in Sharjah.
The following schools have annual tuition fees below Dh35,000, based on the published fee ranges. Fees can vary depending on the child’s year group, and parents should check the latest approved fees directly with the school before applying.
1. Gems Millennium Private School
Curriculum Indian
Evaluation - Outstanding
Tuition fees - Dh17,835 to Dh25,675
Classes - pre kg to grade 12
Location - Muwailih
2. Al Ansar International Private School
Curriculum - British
Evaluation - Very Good
Classes - FS1 to year 12
Tuition fees - Dh22,440 to Dh30,340
Location Area - Al Qarain 2
3. Al Marifa International Private School (American)
Curriculum - American
Evaluation Very Good
Tuition fees - Dh14,360 to Dh27,470
Class - pre kg to grade 12
Location - Al Yarmouk
The school also provides British curriculum from year 10 to year 12, fees ranges from 22,595 to 26,060
4. Al Rushed American Private School
Curriculum - American
Evaluation - Very Good
Class - KG1 to Grade 12
Fees - Dh12,765 to Dh28,780
Location - Muwailih
5. Ambassador School
Curriculum - Indian
Evaluation - Very Good
Class - Pre-KG to Grade 12
Tuition fees - Dh8,819 to Dh25,700
Location - Muwailih
6. Amity Private School
Curriculum Indian
Evaluation Very Good
Class - Pre-KG to Grade 12
Tuition fees - Dh14,760 to Dh25,420
Location - Muwailih
7. Delhi Private School
Curriculum Indian
Evaluation Very Good
Class - Pre-KG to Grade 12
Tuition fees - Dh12,540 to Dh16,900
Location - Muwailih
8. Our Own English High School - B1
Curriculum Indian
Evaluation Very Good
Class - KG1 to Grade 12
Tuition - Dh8,440 to Dh16,240
Location - Juwaiza
9. Our Own English High School
Curriculum - Indian
Evaluation - Very Good
Class - KG1 to Grade 12
Tuition fees - Dh8,350 to Dh16,115
Location - Industrial Area 6
10. Rosary School
Curriculum - British
Evaluation - Very Good
Class - FS1 to Year 7
Tuition fees - Dh11,295 to Dh13,465
Location - Al Abar
For parents primarily comparing tuition fees, several of the schools on this list have starting fees below Dh10,000 a year.
Our Own English High School has fees starting at Dh8,350, while Our Own English High School – B1 starts at Dh8,440. Ambassador School starts at Dh8,819.
At the other end of the range, Al Ansar International Private School has the highest starting fee among the 10 schools at Dh22,440, while its maximum published annual tuition is Dh30,340.
Tuition fees and SPEA ratings are important, but parents should also consider:
Total costs: Check fees for transport, uniforms, books, meals and extracurricular activities.
Year-group fees: Tuition can vary by grade, so check the exact fee for your child’s year.
Curriculum: Make sure the Indian, British or American curriculum suits your child’s education plans.
Location: Consider daily travel time and transport costs.
Admissions: Check availability, entry requirements and application deadlines.
Facilities: Compare facilities, extracurricular activities and support services.
Parents should also confirm the latest approved fees and admissions details directly with the school, as fees and availability can change.