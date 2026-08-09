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Sharjah schools: Top-rated schools under Dh35,000 a year

Top Sharjah schools combine strong ratings with moderate annual fees

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
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Students of Delhi Private School, Sharjah, return to campus in high spirits after the winter vacation. (Picture used for illustrative purposes only).
Students of Delhi Private School, Sharjah, return to campus in high spirits after the winter vacation. (Picture used for illustrative purposes only).
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: A top-rated school in Sharjah does not have to cost a fortune. Several schools rated “Very Good” or “Good” by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) charge annual fees of less than Dh35,000.

The ratings are based on SPEA’s 2024–25 Itqan inspections, which assessed 86 schools across 10 curricula. Five schools were rated “Very Good”, 53 “Good” and 28 “Acceptable”, with none rated “Weak” or “Very Weak”. School performance has improved significantly since 2018, when just one school was rated “Very Good” and seven “Good”.

Here are the most affordable top rated schools in Sharjah.

Top-rated schools in Sharjah under Dh35,000

The following schools have annual tuition fees below Dh35,000, based on the published fee ranges. Fees can vary depending on the child’s year group, and parents should check the latest approved fees directly with the school before applying.

1. Gems Millennium Private School

  • Curriculum Indian 

  • Evaluation - Outstanding

  • Tuition fees - Dh17,835 to Dh25,675

  • Classes - pre kg to grade 12 

  • Location  - Muwailih

2. Al Ansar International Private School

  • Curriculum - British

  • Evaluation - Very Good

  • Classes - FS1 to year 12 

  • Tuition fees - Dh22,440 to Dh30,340

  • Location Area - Al Qarain 2

3. Al Marifa International Private School (American)

  • Curriculum - American

  • Evaluation Very Good

  • Tuition fees - Dh14,360 to Dh27,470

  • Class - pre kg to grade 12

  • Location - Al Yarmouk

The school also provides British curriculum from year 10 to year 12, fees ranges from 22,595 to 26,060

4. Al Rushed American Private School

  • Curriculum - American

  • Evaluation - Very Good

  • Class - KG1 to Grade 12

  • Fees - Dh12,765 to Dh28,780

  • Location - Muwailih

5. Ambassador School

  • Curriculum - Indian

  • Evaluation - Very Good

  • Class - Pre-KG to Grade 12

  • Tuition fees - Dh8,819 to Dh25,700

  • Location - Muwailih 

6. Amity Private School

  • Curriculum Indian

  • Evaluation Very Good

  • Class - Pre-KG to Grade 12

  • Tuition fees - Dh14,760 to Dh25,420

  • Location - Muwailih

7. Delhi Private School

  • Curriculum Indian

  • Evaluation Very Good

  • Class - Pre-KG to Grade 12

  • Tuition fees - Dh12,540  to Dh16,900

  • Location - Muwailih

8. Our Own English High School - B1

  • Curriculum Indian

  • Evaluation Very Good

  • Class - KG1 to Grade 12

  • Tuition - Dh8,440 to Dh16,240

  • Location - Juwaiza

9. Our Own English High School

  • Curriculum - Indian

  • Evaluation - Very Good

  • Class - KG1 to Grade 12

  • Tuition fees - Dh8,350 to Dh16,115

  • Location - Industrial Area 6

10. Rosary School

  • Curriculum - British

  • Evaluation - Very Good

  • Class - FS1 to Year 7

  • Tuition fees - Dh11,295 to Dh13,465

  • Location - Al Abar

Which are the cheapest top-rated schools in Sharjah?

For parents primarily comparing tuition fees, several of the schools on this list have starting fees below Dh10,000 a year.

Our Own English High School has fees starting at Dh8,350, while Our Own English High School – B1 starts at Dh8,440. Ambassador School starts at Dh8,819.

At the other end of the range, Al Ansar International Private School has the highest starting fee among the 10 schools at Dh22,440, while its maximum published annual tuition is Dh30,340.

What should parents check before choosing a school?

Tuition fees and SPEA ratings are important, but parents should also consider:

  • Total costs: Check fees for transport, uniforms, books, meals and extracurricular activities.

  • Year-group fees: Tuition can vary by grade, so check the exact fee for your child’s year.

  • Curriculum: Make sure the Indian, British or American curriculum suits your child’s education plans.

  • Location: Consider daily travel time and transport costs.

  • Admissions: Check availability, entry requirements and application deadlines.

  • Facilities: Compare facilities, extracurricular activities and support services.

Parents should also confirm the latest approved fees and admissions details directly with the school, as fees and availability can change.

Related Topics:
UAE schoolsSharjah

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