Fresh campuses across Dubai and Sharjah to meet rising demand for private education
Dubai: As the UAE’s population continues to grow, so too does the demand for high-quality education. In response, a number of new schools and universities are preparing to open their doors for the 2026/27 academic year in August, expanding educational options for families and students.
Many of the new institutions are located in fast-growing residential communities and established family-friendly neighbourhoods, reflecting the increasing need for accessible, high-quality education close to where people live.
These new schools will provide families with a wider range of educational options while helping to meet the growing demand for quality private education across the UAE.
Fees - Dh80,000 to Dh100,000 per year
Taaleem, one of the UAE’s leading education providers, will open Harrow International School Dubai in August/September 2026, marking the prestigious British school’s first campus in the city.
Located on a 50,000-square-metre plot along Hessa Street, the school will accommodate up to 1,800 students when it opens for the 2026 academic year.
The Harrow name carries centuries of heritage - the original Harrow School in the UK was founded in 1572 and has produced many prominent global leaders.
Fees - Dh52,000 to Dh75,000 per year
A new International Baccalaureate (IB) institution, Ash Mount School is set to open in Dubai’s Mudon community in August 2026.
The school will cater to students aged 3 to 18 years and is being launched by Interstar Education, the group behind popular institutions such as Victory Heights Primary School, South View School, and Delhi Private School.
Ash Mount will follow the IB curriculum and aims to provide a holistic learning environment focused on academic excellence and personal development.
Fees - Dh49,000 to Dh70,500 per year
Innoventures Education will expand its footprint with the launch of Dubai International Academy (DIA) Town Square, its third DIA campus in Dubai.
Opening in August 2026, the new school will extend the group’s 20-year legacy in International Baccalaureate (IB) education to one of Dubai’s fastest-growing residential areas.
DIA Town Square plans to offer the full IB continuum, beginning with the Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Middle Years Programme (MYP). Admissions are already open for Pre-K to Grade 8 for the 2026–2027 academic year.
Fees - Dh70,125 to Dh102,453 per year
The historic Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet, established over 450 years ago in the UK - is set to open its first overseas campus in Dubai Sports City in August 2026.
This new venture, in partnership with GEDU Global Education, has received preliminary approval from Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
The school will follow the National Curriculum for England and offer a co-educational environment from Nursery to Year 8, with plans to expand to Sixth Form in later phases.
Students will benefit from state-of-the-art sports facilities in Dubai Sports City and a holistic academic experience supported by the QE Flourish Programme.
Fees: Dh40,000 to Dh64,000 per year
Raffles World Academy Sharjah (RWA Sharjah) is set to open in August 2026, marking Innoventures Education’s first school in Sharjah. Located within the fast-growing Aljada residential community, the new campus will offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum. In its opening year, the school will welcome students from Pre-K to Grade 8, with plans to expand in subsequent years.
Fees: Dh45,000 to Dh69,000 per year
Ambassador International Academy Mankhool (AIAM), a new International Baccalaureate (IB) school being developed by Bridge Education, is scheduled to open in August 2026. The school will be housed on a purpose-built 400,000-square-foot campus designed to support a world-class learning environment.
The academy will offer the IB curriculum from Pre-KG (FS1) through to Grade 12, providing students with a seamless international education pathway from the early years to graduation.
This article was originally published in November 10, 2025 and has been updated since.