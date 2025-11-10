Raffles World Academy Sharjah (RWA Sharjah) is set to open in August 2026, marking Innoventures Education’s first school in Sharjah. Located within the fast-growing Aljada residential community, the new campus will offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum. In its opening year, the school will welcome students from Pre-K to Grade 8, with plans to expand in subsequent years.