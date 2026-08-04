Teachers to return on August 24, students to begin classes on August 31
Schools following the UAE Ministry of Education curriculum will deliver 185 teaching days during the 2026-2027 new academic year, with teachers returning on August 24 and students beginning classes on August 31, under the ministry's approved academic calendar.
The calendar applies to government schools and private schools implementing the national curriculum and sets out the timetable for the school year, including term dates, official holidays, seasonal breaks and the end of the academic year.
The academic year will run over 37 weeks across three terms, comprising 13 weeks in the first term and 12 weeks each in the second and third terms.
Winter break for students will begin on December 14, while teaching and administrative staff will start their holiday on December 21 after completing academic and administrative duties.
Spring break for students and school staff will begin on April 5, 2027.
Students will complete the academic year on July 2, while teachers and administrative staff will remain on duty until July 16 to finalise examination results, complete end-of-year administrative work and prepare for the next academic year.
The ministry said the calendar serves as the official reference for organising the academic year and aims to provide schools and families with a clear framework for educational planning and school operations.