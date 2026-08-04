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UAE schools to have 185 teaching days in 2026-2027 academic year

Teachers to return on August 24, students to begin classes on August 31

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Schools across the UAE will begin new academic year on August 31, welcoming students back to classrooms after two-month summer break.
Schools across the UAE will begin new academic year on August 31, welcoming students back to classrooms after two-month summer break.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Schools following the UAE Ministry of Education curriculum will deliver 185 teaching days during the 2026-2027 new academic year, with teachers returning on August 24 and students beginning classes on August 31, under the ministry's approved academic calendar.

The calendar applies to government schools and private schools implementing the national curriculum and sets out the timetable for the school year, including term dates, official holidays, seasonal breaks and the end of the academic year.

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The academic year will run over 37 weeks across three terms, comprising 13 weeks in the first term and 12 weeks each in the second and third terms.

Winter break for students will begin on December 14, while teaching and administrative staff will start their holiday on December 21 after completing academic and administrative duties.

Spring break for students and school staff will begin on April 5, 2027.

Students will complete the academic year on July 2, while teachers and administrative staff will remain on duty until July 16 to finalise examination results, complete end-of-year administrative work and prepare for the next academic year.

The ministry said the calendar serves as the official reference for organising the academic year and aims to provide schools and families with a clear framework for educational planning and school operations.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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