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Sharjah announces private school calendar for 2026-2027 academic year

Academic year to begin on August 31, with classes ending on July 1, 2027

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The academic year will conclude on July 1, 2027.
The academic year will conclude on July 1, 2027.
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Dubai: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced the academic calendar for private schools in the emirate for the 2026-2027 academic year, with classes set to begin on August 31, 2026.

The calendar applies to all private schools in Sharjah except those following the Indian and Pakistani curricula.

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According to the authority, students will begin their winter break on Dec. 14, 2026, and return to classes on January 4, 2027.

The spring break will run from April 5 to April 8, 2027, with students resuming classes on April 12.

The academic year will conclude on July 1, 2027.

The authority said the calendar is intended to provide schools, students and parents with a clear timetable for the academic year, enabling them to plan teaching schedules, examinations and holidays in advance.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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