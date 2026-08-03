Academic year to begin on August 31, with classes ending on July 1, 2027
Dubai: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced the academic calendar for private schools in the emirate for the 2026-2027 academic year, with classes set to begin on August 31, 2026.
The calendar applies to all private schools in Sharjah except those following the Indian and Pakistani curricula.
According to the authority, students will begin their winter break on Dec. 14, 2026, and return to classes on January 4, 2027.
The spring break will run from April 5 to April 8, 2027, with students resuming classes on April 12.
The academic year will conclude on July 1, 2027.
The authority said the calendar is intended to provide schools, students and parents with a clear timetable for the academic year, enabling them to plan teaching schedules, examinations and holidays in advance.