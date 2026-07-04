UAE sets unified 2026-27 school dates, giving families long-term clarity
Dubai: The summer break has officially started in the UAE. Most private and public schools follow a unified calendar, and the UAE's Ministry of Education (MOE) has fixed this calendar for the next three academic years, including 2026-2027 - giving parents, students and schools greater clarity and predictability when planning for the holidays.
Here's everything you need to know about the summer break holiday dates for the 2026-27 academic year.
For schools following the UAE Ministry of Education calendar, the 2026-2027 academic year begins on Monday, August 31, 2026. Students return to class on that date.
The 2025-2026 school year ended on July 3, 2026 for most schools following the unified calendar.
Students return on August 31, 2026.
That means the summer break is roughly eight weeks (about 59 days) for most students. Some international-curriculum schools may have slight variations.
|Date
|Event
|August 31, 2026
|First day of school
|October 12-18, 2026
|First mid-term break
|October 19, 2026
|Classes resume
|December 14, 2026 - January 3, 2027
|Winter break
|January 4, 2027
|Classes resume
|April 5-11, 2027
|Spring break
|April 12, 2027
|Classes resume
|July 2, 2027
|Last day of school
Based on the MOE calendar, schools are expected to observe Eid Al Fitr from March 8 to March 12, 2027. For the wider UAE public holiday, the exact dates will depend on moon sighting, but current astronomical projections place Eid Al Fitr around March 9-11, 2027, with official dates confirmed closer to the time.
The Ministry of Education calendar lists the school Eid Al Adha break as May 15-18, 2027. For the UAE public holiday, the likely period is around May 16-19, 2027, subject to moon sighting and official confirmation.
Note: These are only the predicted dates for the Eid holidays and are not confirmed; they may change based on the official announcement from the UAE moon sighting committee.
Most public and private schools in the UAE follow a unified calendar set by the MOE however, there are some exceptions.
Schools excluded from the new calendar
Private schools in Sharjah are exempt and will continue following the emirate's existing regulatory framework. Parents should confirm dates directly with their school.
Private schools following alternative curricula - such as Indian, Bangladeshi or Pakistani systems - are also not automatically covered. These schools may:
Start and end the academic year at different times
Have different term break structures
Local education authorities may allow certain private schools to divide a mid-term break between October and February, provided:
The total break does not exceed five school days
It aligns with operational requirements