Key term dates, breaks and public holidays for UAE parents in 2026-27
Dubai: Schools across the UAE are preparing to reopen on August 31, marking the start of the 2026-27 academic year for most schools. However, term dates and holidays can vary depending on the emirate and curriculum.
If you are planning ahead for the new school year, here are the key UAE school calendar 2026-27 dates parents need to know.
The majority of public and private schools in the UAE follow a unified academic calendar, which sets standard dates for the start of the school year, terms and major holidays.
For the 2026-27 academic year, the key dates are:
Academic year begins: August 31, 2026
First-term mid-term break: October 12-18, 2026
Classes resume: October 19, 2026
Winter break: December 14, 2026-January 3, 2027
Classes resume: January 4, 2027
Spring break: April 5-11, 2027
Classes resume: April 12, 2027
Academic year ends: July 2, 2027
Schools following the unified calendar are required to meet a minimum number of instructional days, with the framework providing greater consistency for families planning holidays and childcare.
The UAE has also introduced multi-year academic calendar frameworks, giving schools and parents greater visibility of key dates in advance.
Not every private school follows the unified calendar.
Private schools in Sharjah operate under the emirate's own regulatory framework, while schools following alternative curricula, including some Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi curricula, may have different academic years and term dates.
Parents should check directly with their child's school before making travel or holiday arrangements.
Some private schools may also be permitted to split a mid-term break between October and February, provided the total break does not exceed five school days and meets operational requirements.
Some schools, particularly those following the Indian curriculum, begin their academic year in April rather than September. These schools generally finish their academic year in March, provided they meet the required number of instructional days. The minimum requirement for these schools is 182 school days.
Parents should also factor expected public holidays into their school-year planning. The expected dates include:
Eid Al Fitr: March 8-12, 2027
Eid Al Adha: May 15-18, 2027
Hijri New Year: June 6, 2027
Public holiday dates based on the Islamic calendar may be subject to official confirmation.
Sharjah's private schools will also begin classes on August 31, 2026, according to the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).
The calendar applies to private schools in the emirate except those following Indian and Pakistani curricula.
Key dates include:
Winter break: December 14, 2026-January 3, 2027
Classes resume: January 4, 2027
Spring break: April 5-8, 2027
Classes resume: April 12, 2027
Academic year ends: July 1, 2027