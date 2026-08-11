UAE parents turn planning, cashback and community swaps into school savings
Dubai: On August 31, schools across the UAE reopen after the summer break and households across the country are entering the annual scramble to restock uniforms, shoes, stationery and school supplies before the bell rings.
It's a ritual that comes with a real price tag - uniforms alone can run into the hundreds of dirhams per child, and with the cost of everything from shoes to school bags creeping up year on year, many families are watching their back-to-school budgets stretch further than they'd like.
Yet not every parent is simply absorbing the cost. Across the UAE, some have developed resourceful ways to keep spending in check, from buying shoes a year in advance to swapping used textbooks in WhatsApp groups. Ahead of the new term, we spoke to UAE parents about how they're making back-to-school season less of a financial headache.
For Fern Millroy, a mother of three, back-to-school season is less a scramble than a strategy, one that costs her roughly Dh1,500 per child. Her approach centres on buying ahead, and buying smart.
"I tend to buy school shoes in advance, in every half size, whenever there's a sale on, so I know which shoes my children like. They end up wearing the same style of shoe throughout the year and just move up a size as they grow. I know the best possible price to get them, and a year ago I bought enough shoes to last the next three years. It really helps when my kids come to me saying a shoe is too tight or too small, I can just say it's fine, I already have a backup. No argument, no fuss. We tend to stick to simple, presentable school shoes and stay away from anything with fancy designs."
Millroy also splits her shopping between trips abroad and purchases made locally, buying wherever the price is better at the time. It's a habit that pays off well beyond footwear.
"Planning ahead really saves time and money. Some schools also offer discounts on uniforms, my children's school, for instance, gave a 10 per cent discount if you bought the uniform before July 31."
Beyond timing her purchases, Millroy has also built her spending around the right card. She relies on a Gems Education credit card that offers 10 per cent cashback on school-related expenses, turning routine costs into savings she can redirect elsewhere.
"That works well for me personally, because it lets me put that money toward extracurricular activities, speech classes, occupational therapy, and so on. We also use that card for tuition fees, which comes with a three per cent saving, and I convert the points I earn into Emirates Skywards miles."
When it comes to stationery, Millroy takes a different approach altogether, favouring small local businesses and Etsy sellers over big-box retailers, a choice that's less about price than about not losing things in the first place.
"You can get crayons, pencil cases, and other stationery items engraved, which stops them from getting misplaced, even water bottles. It saves money in the long run, even though I'm paying a bit more upfront, because if something gets lost, there's a much better chance it finds its way back to us."
For Wajiha Bari, Chief Operating Officer of The Citizens Foundation UAE, the numbers this year tell their own story. "This year we're expecting to spend around 15–20 per cent more than we did last year. The biggest increases have been in uniforms, school supplies and activity-related expenses. Even though each individual item doesn't seem dramatically more expensive, when you have two children going back to school, the total adds up very quickly," she says.
Uniforms remain the single most unavoidable expense for most households, largely because children simply outgrow them. "Uniforms are definitely one of the biggest expenses for us. Since children grow so quickly, replacing uniforms every year is almost unavoidable. School shoes are another significant cost because they need to be durable enough to last the school year," Bari explains.
Then there's technology, the wildcard in any back-to-school budget. "Technology can also become an unexpected expense. If a calculator, headphones or a tablet needs replacing, it can easily throw off your budget. We try to avoid unnecessary upgrades and only replace items when absolutely needed," she notes.
Rather than cutting corners on quality, many parents are simply buying less of what they already have. Bari's family recalibrated their uniform count this year: "Instead of buying three sets of regular uniforms and two PE uniforms like we previously did, this year we bought two regular uniforms and just one PE uniform. It saves money and has actually been more than enough with a regular washing routine."
That same instinct extends to stationery. "We also make a point of checking what can be reused before shopping. If stationery from last year is still in good condition, we keep using it rather than replacing everything just because it's a new school year," she adds.
We also make a point of checking what can be reused before shopping. If stationery from last year is still in good condition, we keep using it rather than replacing everything just because it's a new school year.
With fuel costs and daily logistics weighing on many households, the school bus has become one of the more effective budgeting tools. Bari's family relies on it for exactly that reason: "My children use the school bus, so we haven't explored carpooling. The school bus gives us a predictable monthly cost, and it also saves us the time and stress of the daily school run, especially during busy mornings."
Fellow parent Shalu Garg, whose two sons are in Grade 8 and Grade 3 at GEMS Modern Academy, echoes the sentiment and adds a developmental upside. "We continue to use the school bus because I find it the most cost-effective and convenient option. I also feel it is good for the children's social development as they travel with their friends and become more independent," she says.
Luz Maria, mother to three boys, calls it a tricky question. Yet, she perseveres. "Recycling always helps to cut costs. My eldest son, who is 13, and has shirts that are almost brand new, I leave them for my other son. We look for pre-owned shoes." As children keeps going, she makes sure not to throw away anything and looks for pre-owned shops.
Across both families, a common philosophy emerges: today's "worn" doesn't automatically mean tomorrow's "trash." Bari describes how her household approached accessories this year: "Rather than buying brand-new accessories every year, we decided to refresh the ones we already had. We cleaned up the school bags, replaced a few worn parts where possible, and gave the lunch boxes a good refresh instead of purchasing new ones. The children were happy to continue using them, and it helped us avoid spending on items that were still perfectly functional."
It also means holding the line against the seasonal pull of trends. "We've also become more mindful about avoiding impulse purchases. Children naturally get excited about character-themed stationery and trendy accessories, but we've learned to focus on what they genuinely need," Bari says.
Garg's family has made a similar shift at home, trading disposables for durables. "At home, we have switched to reusable stainless-steel water bottles and bento boxes. They are durable, reduce unnecessary replacements, and I also prefer stainless steel for everyday use," she says.
Perhaps the most striking shift this year is the growing role of community exchange, parents trading directly with one another instead of relying solely on retailers.
For Garg, this took the form of a school-run WhatsApp group. "Back-to-school shopping has made us much more conscious about spending this year. With my two sons in Grade 8 and Grade 3 at GEMS Modern Academy, I found the school's free book-exchange WhatsApp group particularly helpful. In fact, this year I managed to get all the books for both my children through the group, without buying a single new book. We are also giving away their old books and uniforms through the same group, so it works both ways and creates a lovely parent-to-parent community," she said.
“On the WhatsApp group, parents post pictures of books they no longer need, and if another parent needs them, they can book them through the group. We then coordinate and collect the books personally. That's how I managed to get all the books for both my Grade 8 and Grade 3 boys this year, without buying any new ones."
Beyond the big-ticket decisions, both parents point to small, repeatable habits that quietly protect the family budget over time. Bari has found that timing matters as much as technique: "One thing that has worked well for us is shopping early whenever possible. Spreading purchases over several weeks makes the expense feel much more manageable than buying everything at once."
She has also turned budgeting into a family conversation rather than a solo exercise. "We've also started involving our children in the budgeting process. Before buying something new, we ask whether there's something similar at home that still works. It has helped them understand the value of money and has encouraged them to take better care of their belongings."
And then there's a habit that costs nothing but a little foresight: "Another small habit that makes a difference is keeping a 'school supplies box' at home. Throughout the year, we collect unused notebooks, spare stationery and leftover supplies instead of throwing them away. When the new school year begins, we often already have several essentials ready to use."
Asked for her single biggest piece of advice to other parents, Bari returns to a principle that underpins everything else. "My biggest tip is to make a checklist before you shop and separate 'needs' from 'nice-to-haves.' It's very easy to overspend because of promotions or because children are excited about new items."
She adds a reminder that resonates well beyond the school gates: "Also, don't assume everything has to be replaced every year. If a school bag, lunch box or stationery is still in good condition, give it another year. Children don't necessarily need everything to be brand new, they need quality items that work well. Small decisions like reusing accessories, buying only the uniforms you really need, and avoiding duplicate purchases can make a noticeable difference to the overall back-to-school budget without compromising your child's experience."
Garg's parting advice points to the same idea from a different angle, community over consumption. "My biggest tip to other parents would be: before buying anything new, check what is already available within your school community. Reuse, exchange and share wherever possible. It can save a surprising amount without compromising on your child's needs."