"I tend to buy school shoes in advance, in every half size, whenever there's a sale on, so I know which shoes my children like. They end up wearing the same style of shoe throughout the year and just move up a size as they grow. I know the best possible price to get them, and a year ago I bought enough shoes to last the next three years. It really helps when my kids come to me saying a shoe is too tight or too small, I can just say it's fine, I already have a backup. No argument, no fuss. We tend to stick to simple, presentable school shoes and stay away from anything with fancy designs."