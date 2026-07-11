Perhaps the reset won’t come from just camps and activities. Maybe, what they need is: Time just to be children.

It’s a long summer, but just like other mothers, she intends to make it a memorable one.

And now it’s the summer, a break from school, even though there’s always the looming worry of regional tensions in the background. Maybe, just maybe, this might be a chance for her to ensure that he feels relaxed, and safe again.

Over the course of the next two months, while reading headline after headline, distance learning followed by a switch back to school, she had to look for different ways to tell him: Everything would be okay.

When the alerts rang out in March, Dubai-based mum Niyati (name changed on request) didn’t quite know how to reassure her eight-year-old son at first. “He would just run to another room, every time there was an alert,” she recalls.

Perhaps most importantly, children regain a sense of control. "Third, summer often restores a sense of autonomy. Children get to make more choices about how they spend their time, and that sense of agency is protective against the helplessness that chronic stress can produce."

Dr Maatouk also points to the importance of something modern childhood often lacks. "Second, unstructured play, something increasingly rare during the academic year, allows children to process experiences symbolically and creatively, which is genuinely restorative for the developing brain."

And stepping away from grades doesn't mean children stop learning. "Reducing pressure doesn't necessarily reduce learning," Whitfield explains. "Without the focus on grades or performance, children often become more curious, creative, and willing to explore interests simply because they enjoy them."

Whitfield believes that recovery deserves as much attention as achievement. "For many children, summer offers something that's psychologically very valuable: recovery. Months of academic demands require sustained concentration, emotional regulation, and constant evaluation. A break from those pressures allows many children to relax, recharge, and return to school with renewed energy."

The summer can be valuable, because it removes something that children rarely escape during the school year: Constant evaluation. “During the school year, children are regularly being assessed, compared, and measured, whether through grades, social standing, or performance in activities. That evaluative pressure, even when mild, keeps the nervous system somewhat activated,” she says.

The pressure of the year needs to ease. The school year places children under a particular kind of sustained pressure, be it academic deadlines, social dynamics and extracurricular obligations, explains Dr. Diana Maatouk, Clinical Psychologist at The Hummingbird Clinic. “It’s often a rigid daily structure that leaves little room for unstructured downtime," she explains. "By the time summer arrives, many children are carrying an accumulation of stress they haven't had the chance to process, even if they seem outwardly fine."

There’s a lot to recover from, and it includes the demands of the academic year. For instance, Dubai-based grandmother Sreelata K. Kumar says that her grandchildren are content just with spending the first week at home, reading, waking up late, and a little occasional ice cream. "It has been a rough year for them till now, so we aren't trying to immediately force them into studies or summer camps. Children need to just enjoy their childhood," she says.

And, according to psychologist and performance coach Dr. Scott Whitfield, children aren't so different. After months of exams, extracurricular activities, social pressures and, for many families, a backdrop of regional uncertainty, summer offers something every developing mind needs: Recovery.

Elite athletes don't train at maximum intensity all year. They improve through cycles of challenge and recovery.

Know when to seek extra support. If stress symptoms persist, become more intense or begin interfering with everyday life, it may be worth speaking to a qualified mental health professional.

Create opportunities to talk—without pressure. Calm, unhurried conversations can help children open up about worries they've been carrying through the school term.

Don't expect them to be carefree immediately. Instead, look for gradual signs that they're becoming more playful, emotionally flexible and at ease.

Remember that recovery takes time. Children don't always switch into "holiday mode" overnight. Many gradually become more relaxed over the first few weeks as academic demands ease and they have more time to rest, play and reconnect with family.

Watch for subtle behavioural changes. Stress doesn't always disappear when school ends. Signs can include increased irritability, emotional outbursts, sleep difficulties, headaches or stomach aches, withdrawing from family or friends, or losing interest in activities they usually enjoy.

How to tell if your child is still carrying stress into the summer holidays

Rather than trying to shield children from every difficult reality, Dr. Maatouk believes parents should focus on providing emotional stability. "Children take their emotional cues from the adults they trust around them. When caregivers can acknowledge that difficult things are happening in the world without becoming overwhelmed themselves, it communicates to the child that the situation, whatever it is, is being held by someone capable. That containment is often more protective than any amount of explanation."

Without the context adults possess, those fragments can become even more frightening. "As children often lack the full context, these fragments can become more frightening than the reality, since their imagination tends to fill in the gaps with worst-case scenarios."

This process, she explains, is sometimes referred to as emotional contagion. Even when children are shielded from the news, fragments still find their way to them.

They may not understand the specifics of a geopolitical conflict or an economic downturn, but they register the emotional tone of the adults around them, the tension in a parent's voice, the frequency of hushed conversations, the changes in a household's rhythm.

"Children are far more attuned to ambient emotional atmosphere than adults often realise," says Dr. Maatouk.

Children don't need to experience a crisis firsthand to be affected by it. They overhear conversations about regional tensions, notice worried expressions, catch snippets of television news or headlines on a parent's phone. Even if they don't fully understand what's happening, psychologists say they often sense that something has changed.

Sometimes, he adds, the most valuable response to "I'm bored" is simply: "What do you think you might enjoy doing?"

Rather than rushing to fill every quiet moment, parents can see boredom as an opportunity rather than a problem. Children don't need to be entertained every minute of the holidays, says Whitfield.

Research, he explains, consistently links unstructured play with creativity, independence and emotional regulation. "When children have to decide how to spend their own time, they practise making choices, managing frustration, and discovering what genuinely interests them."

"Many parents see boredom as something to avoid, but short periods of boredom can be developmentally valuable because they encourage children to draw on their own imagination, curiosity, and problem-solving rather than relying on constant external entertainment," says Whitfield.

Few holiday complaints worry parents more than hearing, "I'm bored." Yet psychologists say boredom has earned an unfair reputation.

Boredom might be exactly what your child needs

Play serves a deeper purpose than just time wafting by. It allows children to process emotions, while learning social and coping skills, and allows them to try something new. And these experience build a sense of mastery: They start feeling as if they can handle challenges.

These environments also provide important emotional support. "Within these settings, supportive adults and peers provide co-regulation, helping children feel emotionally held and understood. From an attachment perspective, these stable relationships can offer corrective experiences that rebuild trust and security."

According to Aziza Sobh, Counseling Psychologist at The Hummingbird Clinic, these experiences can help restore children's sense of security after a demanding school term. Play, travel and summer camps provide a sense of safety. Predictability itself becomes reassuring. "Consistent schedules, clear rules, and repeated daily patterns create a sense of containment that reduces anxiety and supports emotional regulation,” she says.

For many families, summer camps, holidays and organised activities offer a solace, more so than entertainment

No camps? Home can still be the perfect place to recharge

And it’s alright, if you don’t have a holiday or a summer camp to attend.

Sarkis Gudjelian, Psychologist at The Hummingbird Clinic, says a meaningful summer can happen at home with a thoughtful balance of routine, learning and family time. He recommends creating a loose weekly rhythm. "Planning a weekly schedule that includes a variety of activities tailored to the child's interests helps maintain structure while preventing boredom."

Keeping children's minds engaged without creating pressure is equally valuable. Parents can set aside a short period each day for educational activities, such as reading, puzzles, creative writing. It helps reinforce what they learned during the school year, and ease their transition back to school.

Moreover, they need to be surrounded by friends. "Encouraging children to spend one or two days each week with their friends through activities such as sports, going to the movies, or eating at a restaurant also supports their social development,” he says.

The biggest mistake: Treating summer like another competition

The summer isn't a project to get 'right'. It's the time where children need to recover, process the year and just find ways to unwind. "The most common mistake I see is treating summer as another season to optimize rather than a season to recover," says Dr. Maatouk.