How UAE teachers are spending their summer break

Educators share how they are using the summer break to recharge, reconnect, prepare anew
Dubai: After months of lesson planning, grading papers, and supporting students, teachers across the UAE are finally pressing pause.
While students eagerly count down to the holidays, educators are looking forward to something just as important, time to rest, reconnect with family, and return to the classroom with renewed energy.
Some teachers are heading home to spend time with loved ones, while others are staying in the UAE to enjoy staycations, explore local attractions, or simply slow down after a demanding year. Regardless of where they are spending their holidays, many say the summer break is as much about preparing for the year ahead as it is about taking time off.
For Sharjah-based kindergarten teacher Mamta Sharath Karunan, the summer break is all about finding balance after a hectic school term.
She is travelling to India to spend quality time with her family while making space for rest and reflection.
"For me, the school break is all about finding a balance. I genuinely look forward to slowing down after a busy term," Karunan told Gulf News.
She plans to catch up on things she could not do during the school year, visit new places whenever possible, read books, and enjoy activities that help her relax.
"I believe taking a proper break makes me a better teacher because I return with fresh energy and a positive mindset."
Although she is taking time to unwind, the transition back to school begins before the holidays end. A few days before classes resume, she gradually adjusts her sleep schedule, so early mornings do not come as a surprise.
When she returns to school, her priority is creating a warm and welcoming classroom where children feel comfortable from day one.
"I believe the first few days should be about helping them feel comfortable and excited to be back," she said, adding that she likes to begin the term with fun games, conversations, and activities before moving into more structured learning.
She also looks forward to reconnecting with colleagues, saying that sharing ideas after the break always brings positive energy.
Like Karunan, Dubai-based KS3 and KS4 teacher Leslie Anne Dizon will also spend her summer in her home country.
She is travelling to the Philippines to reconnect with family and friends before visiting different provinces during the holidays.
"We are planning to travel in the provinces so I can recharge for the upcoming school year and prepare myself physically, mentally, and emotionally," shared Dizon.
For her, the break is an opportunity to return to the classroom refreshed after spending quality time with loved ones.
Not every educator is planning to board a flight this summer. Several teachers say they are staying in the UAE, making the most of family time, indoor attractions, and a slower pace of life while continuing to prepare for the months ahead.
Dubai-based librarian and Year 3 to 6 teacher Sharina Garcia is looking forward to a quiet summer centred on her family.
"This summer, I plan to take some time to rest, recharge, and enjoy the little moments with my family. It's a chance to reflect on the past school year, create special memories with my children, and return feeling refreshed, inspired, and ready to embrace new opportunities and challenges," described Garcia.
She also plans to explore places around the UAE that her family has not yet visited.
"Sometimes, the best adventures are the ones shared with the people who matter most."
Looking ahead, Garcia is excited to continue fostering a love of reading among students and creating a welcoming library environment where curiosity and creativity can thrive.
For Dubai-based innovation and gifted and talented students coordinator and A Level business teacher Zainab Rizwan Roker, summer is about enjoying what the UAE has to offer while taking a well-earned break.
"I plan to relax and unwind and spend some much-needed time with my family. The UAE offers so many wonderful indoor leisure activities to choose from, so there's plenty to look forward to without even leaving the city," exclaimed Roker.
She is particularly looking forward to taking a ride on Etihad Rail and exploring exhibitions and events taking place throughout the summer. If an overseas holiday does not materialise, she plans to enjoy a staycation instead.
"This will be my 15th year teaching in the UAE, and not one start of the year has felt mundane or less exciting than the last."
As part of the senior management team, she plans to continue shaping meaningful academic and enrichment opportunities for students, particularly in a world increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence.
While some teachers are planning sightseeing and leisure activities, Dubai-based pastoral and wellness coordinator Brikhna Afsar hopes to strike a balance between personal wellbeing and professional goals.
She plans to complete the pending work before spending time with friends and organising sleepovers for her child's friends. She also hopes to join a gym during the holidays.
If her husband's work schedule allows, the family may also travel to Turkey.
Professionally, Afsar is focused on strengthening her school's wellbeing initiatives.
"We have outstanding and very good action plans in some areas, so I am planning to get it upgraded," revealed Afsar.
Abu Dhabi-based middle school deputy head of department Maria Tricia Palacio is also staying in the UAE this summer.
She plans to spend most of her time with her dog, taking short trips outside Abu Dhabi whenever possible.
"I also hope to use this time to rest, recharge, and enjoy a slower pace before the new academic year begins," remarked Palacio.
While she is taking time to unwind, preparations for the next school year remain firmly on her agenda. One of her priorities will be getting ready for an upcoming school inspection while ensuring teachers have the support and resources they need for a successful start.
She also wants to help create a welcoming environment for students by planning engaging activities that make them feel excited, valued, and motivated when they return.
"My goal is to help ensure a smooth and positive start to the year for both staff and students."
Although their holiday plans vary, the teachers share one common goal, returning to school refreshed and ready for the new academic year.
Whether they are travelling to reunite with family, enjoying the comforts of home in the UAE, or quietly planning for the months ahead, they see the summer break as an investment in themselves and ultimately, in their students.
When classrooms reopen, they hope to bring back not only lesson plans and fresh ideas but also renewed enthusiasm for another year of learning.