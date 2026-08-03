CCTV footage recovered as police intensify efforts to identify the suspect.
Dubai: A private school teacher was brutally stabbed to death inside her workplace in Haryana's Faridabad on Monday after a masked assailant allegedly dragged her into a room and attacked her multiple times with a knife, police said. Authorities have launched a manhunt to trace the accused.
The victim, a 30-year-old teacher, was on duty at a private school in Sikrauna, Faridabad, when the attacker entered the premises with his face covered. According to preliminary police investigations, the man dragged her into a room before stabbing her around 18 to 20 times. She succumbed to her injuries before medical help could save her.
The gruesome attack triggered panic among staff and students, who alerted police immediately. Senior police officers and forensic experts reached the school to examine the crime scene and collect evidence. CCTV footage from the campus and nearby areas is being analysed to identify the suspect and establish the sequence of events.
Inspector Kewal Singh, Station House Officer of Sector 58 police station, said the assailant attacked the teacher as soon as she stepped out of a room.
"As soon as the teacher came out, the assailant dragged her and stabbed her multiple times after pulling out a knife," Singh said.
He added that the attacker chased away the teacher's colleagues when they tried to intervene before repeatedly stabbing her, targeting her neck, until she collapsed.
The assailant fled the scene as colleagues rushed the critically injured teacher to Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police said the victim was a mother of two.
Police said CCTV footage of the attack has been recovered and investigators are working to identify the suspect. Multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, while the motive behind the killing remains under investigation.
With inputs from Agencies