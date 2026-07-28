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Dior revamps Prestige skincare with new rose-infused cleansers and face mask

Rose de Granville powers revamped cleansers and the brand's first lifting mask

Last updated:
Lara Bazzoui, The Kurator
2 MIN READ
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New cleansers, sustainable packaging and a rose-infused mask lead the collection.
New cleansers, sustainable packaging and a rose-infused mask lead the collection.
Dior

Somewhere in the Dior gardens, a rose has been earning its keep for fifteen years. The Rose de Granville was bred by Dior for one purpose only - to sit at the centre of the Prestige skincare line - and it has done so with the sort of discreet, unbothered longevity most skincare "heroes" only pretend to have. This year it's being redeployed: into a reworked cleansing range and a new mask, with the underlying argument that the least glamorous five minutes of your routine - the bit where you're just trying to get yesterday's mascara off - has been underserved for long enough.

Making a virtue of the boring bit

Cleansing occupies an odd place in the beauty hierarchy: essential, universally agreed to matter, and yet the thing nobody photographs for a shelfie. Dior's revamped Rose Infused Cleansers collection is a mild correction to that indifference, treating the first step of the ritual less as a formality and more as the part worth savouring.

The line, now carrying a markedly higher concentration of Rose de Granville extract, is built around four distinct performances:

Le Baume Démaquillant, a cleansing balm that shifts state twice - first melting to oil on the skin, then turning to milk the moment water arrives, which is either clever chemistry or good theatre, possibly both.

La Mousse Micellaire, a cream that whips itself into foam, aimed at anyone who finds virtuous skincare more bearable when it feels a bit indulgent.

Le Savon, a pale pink bar, made slowly and finished by hand - the sort of detail that matters more to the brand's storytelling than to your bathroom shelf, but no less pleasant for it.

Le Sucre de Gommage, a weekly-use sugar scrub reformulated with a new hygroscopic sugar chosen, apparently, for how conscientiously it behaves around hydration.

There's been some housekeeping on the packaging front too: a Compass Rose motif throughout, more travel-friendly proportions, recycled glass on the scrub's jar, and a considerably lighter carbon footprint on the balm.

Enter the mask, stage left

If the cleansers are scene-setting, Le Masque Micro-Nutritif de Rose is where Dior wants your attention properly held. Billed as the house's first mask to combine genuine lifting with regeneration, it pairs a formula that's over 94% natural-origin with something more mechanical: a wing system that hooks behind the ears and applies gentle, sustained tension - less spa treatment, more minor feat of engineering.

The material itself is cellulose, woven fine enough to flatter the idea of rose-petal softness, and cut to actually fit a face rather than an approximate one. It's soaked in the same Nutri-Rosapeptide complex found in the brand's Micro-Huile de Rose serum, at an equally serious concentration, and positioned as a once-or-twice-weekly indulgence - ten minutes, ideally alongside the rest of the routine, rather than a daily fixture.

Fifteen years is a long time to spend on one flower, but Dior seems to have landed on something rather lovely: proof that the parts of a routine we rush through - the flannel, the foam, the ten minutes with a mask stuck behind your ears - deserve just as much romance as the bottle on the top shelf. Turns out even a rose needs a proper introduction before the rest of the story can begin.

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