Dior revamps Prestige skincare with new rose-infused cleansers and face mask

Somewhere in the Dior gardens, a rose has been earning its keep for fifteen years. The Rose de Granville was bred by Dior for one purpose only - to sit at the centre of the Prestige skincare line - and it has done so with the sort of discreet, unbothered longevity most skincare "heroes" only pretend to have. This year it's being redeployed: into a reworked cleansing range and a new mask, with the underlying argument that the least glamorous five minutes of your routine - the bit where you're just trying to get yesterday's mascara off - has been underserved for long enough.