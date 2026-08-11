CambriLearn has spent two decades building a school the other way round, fitting the school to the child rather than asking the child to shrink. That structure now has a name: CambriOS.

CambriOS brings four connected school experiences together:

CambriCampus is the school day. Live timetabled lessons with qualified subject teachers, running to a real weekly schedule.

CambriPathways is the choice of route. Six pathways, each leading to a recognised qualification: the International British Curriculum, Pearson Edexcel and the US curriculum, alongside three South African pathways for families with ties there.

CambriCommunity is the question parents ask first, usually phrased as whether their child will be lonely. Clubs, study groups, events and meetups run across the student body. Learning is online. The relationships are real.

CambriCommand is the parent view. Attendance, progress and standing in one place, updated as the week runs.

None of this argues that your child's school got it wrong. A teacher holding 25 children reports what they observe, and they usually observe correctly. The word is simply too small to carry a plan. It hands you the symptom without telling you which pathway, which pace or which structure would change the outcome.

For families who move, the value shows up in a specific week. A contract ends in March and the family is in London by April. The child logs in from the new address on the Monday, with the same teachers, the same syllabus and the same year group. There is no waiting for a September intake to reopen either because CambriLearn admits students through the year.

Accreditation is the first thing worth checking when comparing online schools. CambriLearn is accredited by Cognia and by Pearson Edexcel, and it is NCAA approved, which matters for students aiming at university sport in the United States. Parents rate the school 4.8 out of 5 across more than 330 reviews on Google and Trustpilot.

If the word on your child's last report never quite fits, the useful conversation is about which pathway does. CambriLearn's admissions team will work through that with you at Cambrilearn.com/online-school-consultation. The four connected school experiences are set out at Cambrilearn.com/os.