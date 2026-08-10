Teachers report a week earlier under the UAE's 185-day academic schedule
Dubai: Students at public schools and private schools following the UAE Ministry of Education curriculum will return to classrooms on 31 August for the start of the 2026-27 academic year, under a new academic calendar that maps out school terms, holidays, examinations and national assessments through to July 2027.
Administrative and teaching staff will report back on 24 August, one week before students, according to the calendar issued by the Ministry of Education.
The schedule provides for 185 instructional days spread across three terms, with 67 days in the first term, 60 days in the second and 58 days in the third, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.
The first term will include the Arabic Baseline Assessment (ABA), diagnostic assessments and the Standardised Proficiency Assessment (SPA), alongside a mid-term break before end-of-term examinations.
Students will begin their winter holiday on 14 December, while administrative and teaching staff will start their break on 21 December.
The second term will begin on 4 January 2027, when first-term results will be announced and final school assessments conducted.
The term will also include the Eid Al Fitr holiday, followed by the spring break starting on 5 April, before the third term begins on 12 April.
During the third term, schools will participate in the main TIMSS 2027 international assessment, complete the remaining SPA assessments and conduct mock examinations ahead of end-of-year tests.
Final examinations are scheduled for 21–30 June, with supplementary and resit examinations to follow before final results are announced.
According to the calendar, 2 July 2027 will be the final school day for students, while administrative and teaching staff will remain on duty until 16 July, before starting their summer break on 19 July after completing professional development programmes and final administrative procedures.
The ministry said the academic calendar is intended to provide schools, students and parents with a clear roadmap for the year, enabling early planning for key academic milestones, assessments and school holidays.