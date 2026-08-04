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UAE sets two-week deadline for students to switch academic streams in new school year

Education Ministry introduces new rules to regulate transfers in 2026-2027 academic year

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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New rules give students two weeks to change school streams, with academic assessments, counselling and approvals to ensure better learning outcomes.
New rules give students two weeks to change school streams, with academic assessments, counselling and approvals to ensure better learning outcomes.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The Ministry of Education has introduced new regulations governing student transfers between academic streams, requiring all transfers for the 2026-2027 academic year to be completed within the first two weeks of the school year.

The ministry said the measures are designed to ensure students are placed in the academic stream best suited to their abilities while maintaining the quality of educational outcomes and the stability of the learning process.

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Under the new framework, transfers will be subject to academic eligibility assessments, counselling for students and parents, admission requirements and official approvals, followed by ongoing monitoring of students' performance after the transfer.

Students in the advanced stream may transfer voluntarily to the general stream at specified grade levels, while transfers from the general to the advanced stream will be permitted only for eligible students in Grades 8 and 9 who achieved at least 80 per cent in English, mathematics and science in the previous academic year.

The ministry said transfers from the applied stream to the general stream would not be permitted, while students in Grades 10 and 11 in the general stream would not be eligible to move into the advanced stream because of academic requirements.

The ministry urged schools to ensure transfer decisions are made in consultation with students, parents and academic advisers, stressing that continued support and monitoring are essential to helping students succeed in their new academic pathway.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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