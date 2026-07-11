MoE names top achievers across government, private and Applied Technology Schools
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated the UAE's top-performing secondary school students for the 2025–2026 academic year, praising their dedication and expressing confidence that they will help shape the country's future.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed also congratulated the students' families for their support and their teachers for instilling in them a love of learning and perseverance.
"Congratulations to our sons and daughters who ranked first in the general secondary examinations across the UAE. We also congratulate their families, who stayed up with them, supported and encouraged them, and their teachers, who instilled in them a love of knowledge and hard work," he said.
He added: "We are proud of you all and confident that you will play a role in shaping the future of the UAE. Our country will continue to provide the best environment to empower people, education will remain our greatest national project, and our children are our winning investment today and for the future."
The Ministry of Education announced the names of the top achievers across the government, private and Applied Technology Schools streams.
In government education, Abeer Abdulrahman Fayez Humaid Al Shamsi from Al Rashidiya Girls School Cycle 3 in Dubai topped the Elite Stream. Adam Mohammed Awad Awad Ibrahim from Al Khatim Boys School in Abu Dhabi secured first place in the Advanced Stream, while Hessa Rashid Musabah Abdulrahman Al Alili from Al Mawaheb School in Abu Dhabi ranked first in the General Stream.
In the private education category, Ali Asim Hussein from Al Noor International School in Sharjah topped the Advanced Stream, while Abdullah Yasser Abu Arabi from Al Ilm Academy in Abu Dhabi ranked first in the General Stream.
Among Applied Technology Schools, Rashed Ahmed Rashed Ali Al Qahtani from the Fujairah campus topped the Advanced Science Stream, Shaikha Abdulaziz Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Hassouni from the Ajman campus led the Advanced Stream, and Maryam Saeed Hamad Al Hashemi Al Ketbi from the Umm Al Quwain campus ranked first in the General Stream.