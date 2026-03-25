UAE Ministry of Education sets measures to support students of determination during distance learning

The updated framework aims to ensure the smooth continuation of learning
The Ministry of Education has introduced special measures to support students of determination as schools across the UAE began the third academic term using a distance learning system.
The ministry said the updated framework aims to ensure the smooth continuation of learning while creating a safe and supportive study environment for all students. School administrations have been provided with a Distance Learning Guide that outlines key rules, flexible schedules and ways to strengthen cooperation with parents.
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Under the new guidance, public and private schools that follow the national curriculum must ensure that students of determination continue to receive suitable academic support during periods of remote learning.
The ministry stressed the need to adjust teaching activities and lesson delivery methods to suit the different needs and abilities of students. This is intended to help them stay engaged, participate actively in virtual classes and achieve better learning outcomes.
Schools were also instructed to make learning materials available in accessible formats, taking into account the presentation style, content and methods of access. Officials said these steps are part of ongoing efforts to promote equal opportunities and inclusive education across the country.
The ministry highlighted the importance of maintaining regular communication with parents during distance learning. Schools are required to keep families informed about study plans, assignments and ways they can support their children at home.
Four main communication channels have been identified for this purpose: approved digital learning platforms, email, phone calls and text messages. The approach aims to strengthen cooperation between schools and families and ensure that students remain committed to their lessons.
According to the ministry, clear and consistent communication plays a key role in monitoring student progress, addressing any challenges and supporting regular attendance in online classes.
Each school will appoint a Distance Learning Coordinator to serve as the main point of contact for parents. The coordinator will help organise communication, respond to questions and assist in resolving any issues related to remote learning.
Teachers and school administrations will also be available at set times each day to provide academic guidance and technical support. Parents are encouraged to make use of these communication hours to stay updated on their children’s performance.
The ministry said the new measures reflect a broader effort to build an integrated learning system that ensures continuity in education while supporting students’ wellbeing. Officials added that strengthening cooperation between schools and families remains essential to achieving positive academic results during distance learning periods.