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UAE extends distance learning for two weeks: How smart classrooms connect students

Smart classrooms and digital tools keep students learning seamlessly during emergencies

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The move strengthens the resilience of the UAE’s education system, ensuring uninterrupted learning through smart digital tools
The move strengthens the resilience of the UAE’s education system, ensuring uninterrupted learning through smart digital tools

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s distance learning system remains a cornerstone for maintaining educational continuity and flexibility, allowing schools to implement academic plans effectively under any circumstances.

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Two-week continuation reflects readiness

Authorities have decided to continue distance learning in public and private schools for two weeks, demonstrating the high level of preparedness of educational institutions.

Schools can swiftly transition to alternative learning models, ensuring students’ education continues smoothly without disruption.

Advanced digital infrastructure

The UAE’s robust digital infrastructure supports smart learning, enabling teachers and students to continue classes efficiently from any location.

The system ensures quality education is maintained even during emergencies.

A vision years in the making

The country’s focus on digital education began with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Smart Learning Programme in 2012, which introduced smart classrooms, interactive technologies, and digital infrastructure. These initiatives modernised curricula, fostered critical thinking and innovation, and provided platforms for parents to track student progress.

Global recognition for UAE’s smart education

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE’s distance learning model was praised internationally for its efficiency, flexibility, and continuity, demonstrating the strength of its digital education system.

Expanding digital education beyond borders

UAE initiatives now reach international students through pioneering projects like the Digital School, the first fully accredited Arab digital school. Leveraging AI and cutting-edge technologies, it delivers flexible learning that develops self-learning skills and prepares students for the future.

Sustained investment builds a resilient system

The UAE model shows that long-term investment in digital education and smart technologies creates a resilient foundation for learning. Over more than a decade, the country has built an adaptable, high-quality education system that meets global standards and can respond to any challenge.

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