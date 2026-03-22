UAE extends distance learning for two weeks: How smart classrooms connect students

Smart classrooms and digital tools keep students learning seamlessly during emergencies
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s distance learning system remains a cornerstone for maintaining educational continuity and flexibility, allowing schools to implement academic plans effectively under any circumstances.
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Authorities have decided to continue distance learning in public and private schools for two weeks, demonstrating the high level of preparedness of educational institutions.
Schools can swiftly transition to alternative learning models, ensuring students’ education continues smoothly without disruption.
The UAE’s robust digital infrastructure supports smart learning, enabling teachers and students to continue classes efficiently from any location.
The system ensures quality education is maintained even during emergencies.
The country’s focus on digital education began with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Smart Learning Programme in 2012, which introduced smart classrooms, interactive technologies, and digital infrastructure. These initiatives modernised curricula, fostered critical thinking and innovation, and provided platforms for parents to track student progress.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE’s distance learning model was praised internationally for its efficiency, flexibility, and continuity, demonstrating the strength of its digital education system.
UAE initiatives now reach international students through pioneering projects like the Digital School, the first fully accredited Arab digital school. Leveraging AI and cutting-edge technologies, it delivers flexible learning that develops self-learning skills and prepares students for the future.
The UAE model shows that long-term investment in digital education and smart technologies creates a resilient foundation for learning. Over more than a decade, the country has built an adaptable, high-quality education system that meets global standards and can respond to any challenge.