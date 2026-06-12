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How are Grade 12 results calculated? UAE ministry clarifies

Only Group A subjects count towards students' total score and average

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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A student's total score is derived from the marks achieved in Group A subjects, which are presented on the certificate in both numerical and letter-grade formats.
A student's total score is derived from the marks achieved in Group A subjects, which are presented on the certificate in both numerical and letter-grade formats.
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Dubai: The Ministry of Education has clarified how Grade 12 students' final scores are calculated in the General Secondary Education Certificate, following questions from parents and students regarding the grading mechanism.

The ministry said students' scores are calculated based on the weighted results of formative assessments and centrally administered examinations for each academic term, according to Al Khaleej newspaper. 

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It explained that a student's total score is derived from the marks achieved in Group A subjects, which are presented on the certificate in both numerical and letter-grade formats.

The student's average is calculated by dividing the total marks obtained by the number of Group A subjects.

Meanwhile, Group B subjects are assessed through school-based evaluations and graded using letter ratings only. These subjects do not carry numerical marks and are not included in the calculation of the overall score or average, the ministry said.

The ministry also outlined the process for obtaining an officially certified academic certificate.

It said students can access their certificates electronically through their student profile, noting that the digital version is officially approved and linked to a QR code for verification purposes.

For students in Grades 1 to 11, the ministry advised that printed copies of academic certificates should be produced on high-quality white A4 paper using a colour printer.

As for Grade 12 end-of-year certificates, students enrolled in government schools and private schools following the Ministry of Education curriculum can apply for an original hard-copy certificate for use outside the UAE through the ministry’s website.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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