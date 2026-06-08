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Explained: Who is eligible for remote resit exams in the UAE?

Remote exams permitted for medical, special needs and approved cases

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Remote examinations may be approved on a case-by-case basis by school administrations in coordination with the General Education Examinations and Assessment Department.
Remote examinations may be approved on a case-by-case basis by school administrations in coordination with the General Education Examinations and Assessment Department.
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Dubai: The Ministry of Education has clarified the categories of students who may sit centrally administered resit examinations remotely, while outlining procedures schools must follow to resolve technical difficulties during testing.

According to the ministry, remote examinations may be approved on a case-by-case basis by school administrations in coordination with the General Education Examinations and Assessment Department, Al Khaleej newspaper reported. 

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Eligible students include People of Determination who are unable to attend examinations in person, students undergoing medical treatment inside or outside the UAE, students who are abroad for approved reasons, and minors being held in juvenile care centres.

The ministry outlined the provisions in its frequently asked questions document on examination procedures and student support.

The ministry also addressed concerns regarding technical problems that may arise during online examinations, as well as situations in which students do not have access to a suitable computer device.

It said schools are required to make every possible effort to resolve technical issues during the examination period and must ensure that all students are able to complete their assessments.

Where available, schools will provide students with computer devices or grant access to school computer laboratories to facilitate participation in centrally administered electronic examinations.

The ministry added that if a technical issue cannot be resolved during the examination despite all necessary measures being taken, the affected student’s details will be recorded for a compensatory examination.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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