Will UAE distance learning continue next week? Everything you need to know

UAE schools await Friday review as ministry weighs extending remote classes
Dubai: Nurseries, schools and universities across the UAE once again shifted to distance learning until Friday, May 8, after an announcement by the UAE’s Ministry of Education (MOE) on May 4.
The MOE has not yet announced whether distance learning will continue beyond Friday or if schools will reopen next week. However, the ministry previously stated that the situation would be reviewed on Friday, May 8, 2026, and the period may be extended if necessary as authorities continue to monitor developments.
This is not the first disruption to education in 2026. UAE schools had earlier switched to remote learning during the Iran-related regional conflict before gradually reopening in April.
Schools, universities and nurseries across the UAE shifted to distance learning from Tuesday, May 5, until Friday, May 8, 2026, following renewed regional security tensions and Iranian attacks that triggered the UAE’s emergency warning system on the evening of May 4.
According to the Ministry of Education, the move was introduced as a precautionary measure to protect students, teachers and staff while ensuring classes continued without interruption.
The decision came after the UAE’s air defence systems intercepted missiles and drones launched from Iran. Emergency alerts were also sent multiple times to residents’ mobile phones on May 4 after the country’s early warning system was activated.
Note: On Friday, May 8, the UAE activated its air defence systems in response to missile and drone threats, triggering emergency alerts and safety warnings across the country. Authorities in Fujairah said the sounds heard in parts of the emirate were caused by “successful aerial interceptions” as the UAE responded to the threats.
As of now, the UAE's Ministry of Education has not made an official announcement on whether schools will reopen next week or whether distance learning will continue.
In their earlier announcement, the Ministry stated that the situation would be reviewed on Friday 8 May 2026, and that the period may be extended if necessary. An announcement is expected as the ministry monitors the situation.
Schools were instructed to maintain regular timetables and continue coursework online. Many schools reported that the transition was smooth, as contingency plans and digital learning systems had already been established during earlier periods of remote learning this year.
Schools are also continuing with their formal assessments and examinations. However, international exams are no longer taking place for students in the Middle East, with all such exams being taken electronically.
Yes. The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has confirmed a temporary transition to remote learning across all higher education institutions in the country, in line with the same dates of 5 to 8 May 2026.
Some programmes are exempt from the remote learning requirement. Priority academic courses that require clinical training, laboratory use, direct practical or field-based application, or in-person examinations are permitted to continue face-to-face, as determined on a case-by-case basis by the ministry.