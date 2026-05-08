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UAE to announce learning model for schools on May 10 after safety review

Decision on in-person or remote classes to follow nationwide safety review

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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UAE to announce learning model for schools on May 10 after safety review
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

The Ministry of Education has said the approved learning model for the upcoming period—whether in-person or remote—will be announced on the evening of Sunday, 10 May 2026.

The decision will follow an assessment of the current situation in coordination with relevant authorities, the ministry said.

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Officials noted that the move is aimed at ensuring the safety of students and staff while maintaining the continuity of the education process.

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