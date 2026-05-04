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Dubai transitions school education to remote learning from May 5–8: KHDA

Schools told to activate remote learning and ensure continuity of teaching and operations

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Schools have been instructed to activate their remote learning plans and ensure continuity of teaching and administrative operations during the period.
Schools have been instructed to activate their remote learning plans and ensure continuity of teaching and administrative operations during the period.
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Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said all private educational institutions in the emirate will move to distance learning from May 5 to May 8, 2026. 

The move, which covers private schools, nurseries and higher education institutions, is intended to safeguard the wellbeing of students, staff and the wider community. 

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Schools have been instructed to activate their remote learning plans and ensure continuity of teaching and administrative operations during the period.

The announcement aligns with a nationwide directive issued by the Ministry of Education, which confirmed that students, teachers and administrative staff across nurseries and all public and private schools will transition to remote learning from Tuesday, May 5 until Friday, May 8.

The measure is part of precautionary efforts to maintain safety across the education sector, with authorities closely monitoring developments. The ministry added that the situation will be reassessed on Friday, May 8, with the possibility of extending distance learning if required.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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