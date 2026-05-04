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UAE schools shift to online classes after missile alerts across region

Several schools sent communications to families throughout the day

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Earlier in the day, several schools had sent letters to families confirming that classes would continue as usual, while precautionary safety measures were activated on campuses.
Earlier in the day, several schools had sent letters to families confirming that classes would continue as usual, while precautionary safety measures were activated on campuses.
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Following missile alerts linked to regional tensions involving Iran on Monday, schools across the UAE initially reassured parents that operations would continue as normal, while closely monitoring the situation and prioritising student safety.

However, as the situation evolved, the Ministry of Education later announced a temporary shift to distance learning from Tuesday, May 5, 2026, until Friday, May 8, 2026, for students, teaching staff and administrative employees across nurseries, as well as public and private schools nationwide. "The Ministry of Education announces the implementation of distance learning from Tuesday, 5 May 2026, until Friday, 8 May 2026, for students, teachers, and administrative staff across nurseries and all public and private schools nationwide."

Earlier in the day, several schools had sent letters to families confirming that classes would continue as usual, while precautionary safety measures were activated on campuses.

Dubai International Academy also issued letters parents, assuring them that their children’s wellbeing remains the school’s top priority and that the situation would continue to be closely monitored in case circumstances change.

The school said all safety protocols are fully in place across the campus, adding that both staff and students are familiar with the procedures to follow if an alert is issued during the school day. It noted that teams are trained to respond in a calm, swift and appropriate manner in line with established safety measures.

The letter had further emphasised that the school remains committed to providing a safe, caring and calm environment for every child.

At GEMS Winchester School, Principal Matt also shared a message with parents addressing concerns surrounding the alerts.

The school added had activated precautionary safety measures, including keeping students indoors and pausing outdoor activities if alerts persist. Administrators added that staff members are fully trained to prioritise student safety and wellbeing throughout the school day.

Schools across the UAE emphasised that student welfare remains their highest priority, with administrations staying in close contact with official authorities and prepared to adapt quickly should circumstances change.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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