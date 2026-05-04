UAE schools shift to online classes after missile alerts across region

However, as the situation evolved, the Ministry of Education later announced a temporary shift to distance learning from Tuesday, May 5, 2026, until Friday, May 8, 2026, for students, teaching staff and administrative employees across nurseries, as well as public and private schools nationwide. "The Ministry of Education announces the implementation of distance learning from Tuesday, 5 May 2026, until Friday, 8 May 2026, for students, teachers, and administrative staff across nurseries and all public and private schools nationwide."