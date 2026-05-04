GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

UAE universities move to remote learning after missile interceptions

Situation to be reviewed on Friday, with possibility of extending the period

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The measure applies nationwide, with exceptions for priority academic programmes that require clinical training
The measure applies nationwide, with exceptions for priority academic programmes that require clinical training
Supplied

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has announced a temporary shift to distance learning across all higher education institutions in the UAE from Tuesday, 5 May to Friday, 8 May 2026.

The ministry said the measure applies nationwide, with exceptions for priority academic programmes that require clinical training, laboratory use, practical or field-based application, or in-person examinations.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

These programmes will continue to be delivered on campus, in line with ministry guidance.

The move is part of precautionary arrangements aimed at safeguarding students and staff while ensuring the continuity of education with efficiency and flexibility.

It comes after the Ministry of Defence announced the detection of four cruise missiles launched from Iran towards the country. Three were successfully intercepted over the UAE’s territorial waters, while a fourth fell into the sea. The ministry said the sounds heard across various areas were the result of the successful interception of the aerial threats.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Winners were honoured by Mohamed Salem Al Rashdi, UAE Ambassador to Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee; Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent; Mekiyou Mahammad Abadiga, Ethiopia’s State Minister for Sports Development; Haile Gebrselassie and Meseret Defar, legendary Ethiopian long-distance runners.

Zayed Charity Run in Ethiopia draws 4K+ participants

2m read
Fresh graduates can now work sooner in UAE healthcare sector.

6 healthcare roles exempted from experience requirement

3m read
UAE workshop

UAE meet discusses gap between classroom and job market

2m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

UAE extends distance learning for universities

2m read