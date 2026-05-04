Situation to be reviewed on Friday, with possibility of extending the period
The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has announced a temporary shift to distance learning across all higher education institutions in the UAE from Tuesday, 5 May to Friday, 8 May 2026.
The ministry said the measure applies nationwide, with exceptions for priority academic programmes that require clinical training, laboratory use, practical or field-based application, or in-person examinations.
These programmes will continue to be delivered on campus, in line with ministry guidance.
The move is part of precautionary arrangements aimed at safeguarding students and staff while ensuring the continuity of education with efficiency and flexibility.
It comes after the Ministry of Defence announced the detection of four cruise missiles launched from Iran towards the country. Three were successfully intercepted over the UAE’s territorial waters, while a fourth fell into the sea. The ministry said the sounds heard across various areas were the result of the successful interception of the aerial threats.