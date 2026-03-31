UAE extends distance learning for universities with one exemption

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announces new update
Dubai: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), in coordination with the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, on Tuesday announced the extension of remote learning at higher education institutions until April 17, 2026.
"In-person classes will resume only for priority programmes requiring physical attendance, in line with the Ministry’s recent circular, with strict adherence to approved safety measures in order to protect students and academic cadres," the ministry clarified.
MoHESR urged higher education institutions to monitor developments and coordinate with local authorities to ensure continuity, while maintaining learning quality and academic assessment standards.
The Ministry said it will continue to monitor the situation and review weekly, with updates being announced through its official channels.
The Ministry reiterated the importance of adhering to all public health and safety requirements.
The new update from the ministry follows similar announcement made by the Ministry of Education (MoE) on Monday night.
The MoE extended distance learning until Friday, April 17, 2026, for students, teachers, and administrative staff across all nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools nationwide.
The MoHESR had permitted a gradual resumption of in-person learning for priority academic programmes at higher educational institutions from Monday, March 30.
The ministry’s directive seen by Gulf News had permitted the phased return of higher education institutions to campus specifically for programmes requiring clinical training, laboratory use, or direct practical and field-based application. It also allowed examinations to be held on campus.
Tuesday's announcement confirms that that provision will continue to be in place for universities.
While some universities had on Monday confirmed that they began limited on-site classes in compliance with the ministry's directive some American universities announced that they would continue to offer online classes.