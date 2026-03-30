Several UAE universities make gradual return to campus with hybrid learning

In-person learning resumes for priority programmes while some universities remain online
Dubai: Several universities in the UAE began a gradual resumption of in-person learning for priority academic programmes on Monday, March 30, marking a significant shift after weeks of remote operations.
The move follows Circular No. (2) of 2026 issued by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), in coordination with the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council.
The ministry’s directive seen by Gulf News permits the phased return of higher education institutions to campus specifically for programmes requiring clinical training, laboratory use, or direct practical and field-based application. It also allows examinations to be held on campus.
However, universities must meet strict conditions: approved evacuation plans and health and safety procedures must be in place, all educational activities must be kept indoors, and safety protocols must be clearly communicated to students, academic staff, and administrative teams.
All other programmes that do not require physical attendance are to continue online until April 3, unless updated guidance is issued. Universities are also required to monitor developments continuously, coordinate with local authorities, and bear full responsibility for maintaining learning outcomes and academic assessment quality.
Gulf Medical University (GMU) in Ajman was among the higher education institutions to implement the hybrid model. "This aligns closely with our academic model, where experiential learning is central to developing competent healthcare professionals," said Prof Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University.
The programmes returning to campus are largely clinical and applied disciplines: Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Medical Laboratory Sciences, and allied health sciences. These are fields where virtual platforms fall short of replicating hands-on patient interaction, laboratory work, and simulation-based training.
GMU said it has introduced staggered student scheduling, hybrid teaching models, and strict safety protocols across facilities, including simulation centres and clinical training environments.
Students continuing remotely are supported through digital platforms, and a dedicated student support hotline is available by phone or WhatsApp. The university's Emergency Response Coordination Committee (ERCC) is fully operational, and contingency plans are in place, including the option to revert entirely to online delivery if the situation demands it, the chancellor added.
Meanwhile, some American universities in the UAE chose to remain fully remote for the time being.
American University of Sharjah (AUS) announced on social media that it would continue remote operations until further notice. All classes and assessments are being held online, faculty and staff are working remotely, and students are expected to attend scheduled online sessions. The university directed its community to follow official AUS channels for the latest updates.
American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) also posted that distance learning and remote work would remain in place from March 30 to April 3. Classes are being delivered entirely online, university services are accessible through digital channels, and campus access during this period is strictly limited to essential personnel. AURAK urged its community to follow official communications and government advisories.