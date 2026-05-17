UAE to work with China to reshape future of education using AI

From academic exchanges to research tie-ups, visit opens doors to deeper cooperation
Dubai: A senior UAE delegation led by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, travelled to Hangzhou, China, for the World Digital Education Conference 2026, held under the theme AI + Education: Transformation, Development, Governance.
The visit gave the delegation a close look at how China is deploying AI to advance higher education, sharpen learning outcomes and build a steady pipeline of skilled talent for its economic sectors. These are the areas the UAE is equally focused on as it pushes ahead with its own digital transformation agenda.
The delegation brought together representatives from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, alongside nine representatives from five of the UAE's leading higher education institutions: United Arab Emirates University, Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University, Khalifa University and Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University.
Conference sessions covered global trends in digital education, the role of AI in developing higher education and scientific research ecosystems, and international best practices in applying smart technologies to improve education quality.
On the sidelines, Dr. Al Awar and the delegation met with leaders from two of China's most prestigious universities (Tsinghua University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University) to explore concrete opportunities for UAE-China academic cooperation.
The areas of interest discussed included organising academic exchange programmes, sharing knowledge and experience, developing future-proof education systems as well as fostering research and innovation.
The discussions also focused on collaboration in AI, medicine, engineering, energy and advanced technologies in line with the strategic priorities of the two countries.
“This participation was part of the UAE’s efforts to strengthen its global presence in higher education and scientific research, expand international academic partnerships and drive the development of an advanced education and research ecosystem that supports the country’s digital transformation,” the ministry said in a press release.