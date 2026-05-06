UAE launches “Digital Talents in Sharjah” to build AI-ready workforce

The initiative is designed to strengthen digital capabilities among students and graduates by providing practical training, professional certifications, and exposure to real-world applications of artificial intelligence. It aims to bridge the gap between academic outcomes and the rapidly evolving demands of the job market.

The Artificial Intelligence , Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office has announced the launch of the “Digital Talents in Sharjah” initiative, in strategic partnership with the University of Sharjah and the American University of Sharjah, and in collaboration with global technology leaders including Google, Oracle, upGrad and Microsoft.

Aligned with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy, the initiative places strong emphasis on youth empowerment, aiming to equip the next generation with the skills needed to actively contribute to the country’s digital economy and innovation-driven future.

Professor Dr Esameldin Agami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, said the initiative supports the university’s mission to prepare graduates who are ready for the modern workforce. He stressed that strong partnerships with global technology companies are essential to aligning education with the needs of the digital economy.

Saqr Binghalib said the initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its global leadership in artificial intelligence by investing in human capital in line with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy. He added that it will equip young talent with applied digital skills and prepare a generation capable of driving digital transformation and innovation across key sectors.

The launch was witnessed by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications. The initiative was formally signed by Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director of the UAE Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, and Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of the American University of Sharjah.

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