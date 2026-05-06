UAE launches “Digital Talents in Sharjah” to build AI-ready workforce

New two-year initiative to equip students with future-ready digital and AI skills
Dubai: Sharjah is set to become a key hub for nurturing future-ready digital talent.
The Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office has announced the launch of the “Digital Talents in Sharjah” initiative, in strategic partnership with the University of Sharjah and the American University of Sharjah, and in collaboration with global technology leaders including Google, Oracle, upGrad and Microsoft.
The programme aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry needs by equipping students and graduates with hands-on skills in artificial intelligence and advanced digital technologies.
The initiative is designed to strengthen digital capabilities among students and graduates by providing practical training, professional certifications, and exposure to real-world applications of artificial intelligence. It aims to bridge the gap between academic outcomes and the rapidly evolving demands of the job market.
The launch was witnessed by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications. The initiative was formally signed by Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director of the UAE Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, and Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of the American University of Sharjah.
Spanning two years, the programme represents a collaborative model between government entities, academia, and global technology firms to build an integrated ecosystem for developing national talent in AI and advanced digital technologies.
Saqr Binghalib said the initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its global leadership in artificial intelligence by investing in human capital in line with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy. He added that it will equip young talent with applied digital skills and prepare a generation capable of driving digital transformation and innovation across key sectors.
Professor Dr Esameldin Agami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, said the initiative supports the university’s mission to prepare graduates who are ready for the modern workforce. He stressed that strong partnerships with global technology companies are essential to aligning education with the needs of the digital economy.
Omar Aljundi, General Manager and Vice President for Customer Success Services at Oracle for the Middle East and Africa, highlighted Oracle’s role in empowering students with future-ready digital skills and supporting the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy.
Caroline Mutepfa, AI Skills Director at Microsoft Elevate, said the partnership will help prepare students for an AI-driven future by providing practical tools, governance frameworks, and access to Microsoft’s Copilot and upskilling programmes to enhance personalised learning.
Under the initiative, Google will deliver specialised training workshops focused on artificial intelligence applications, including Google Gemini, and its use in marketing, business management, and idea generation.
The programme will also include training in data analysis, smart solutions, and innovation-led thinking, delivered by industry experts to enhance institutional performance and support the UAE’s adoption of advanced technologies.
Aligned with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy, the initiative places strong emphasis on youth empowerment, aiming to equip the next generation with the skills needed to actively contribute to the country’s digital economy and innovation-driven future.