How a new UAE platform is giving hundreds of students from 54 universities real work experience

Over 1,000 students have signed up, with 414 already in training across 45 companies
Dubai: More than 400 UAE university students have already begun work placements and hundreds more are set to follow through a national platform connecting higher education with real-world employment, as the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) ramps up efforts to close the gap between campus and career.
A total of 1,030 students have registered on the National Work Experience Platform, with 414 already in active training, the ministry announced on Monday.
A further 616 are expected to begin placements next semester based on June and July 2026 schedules, reflecting the platform's growing reach across the country's higher education landscape.
The platform, launched in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, Nafis, has now brought 54 higher education institutions (HEIs) on board, MoHESR revealed.
Meanwhile, 45 companies have collectively provided 740 training opportunities across various sectors and specialisations, giving students practical exposure well beyond the classroom.
Khalfan Mohammed Alsuwaidi, Director of Employment Support and Labour Market Partnerships Department at MoHESR, said the growing numbers reflect a shift in how institutions and employers view work experience.
"The National Work Experience Platform continues to strengthen its role as a unified national framework linking higher education institutions with public and private sector work experience providers, helping create a more effective and organised work experience for students. The growing participation of higher education institutions and companies, along with the increasing number of work experience opportunities offered through the platform, reflects greater awareness of the importance of work experience in preparing students for employment in key sectors,” he said.
Alsuwaidi added that quality and relevance are central to the platform's mission. "Through this platform, we aim to provide students with quality work experience opportunities that enhance their skills, strengthen their career readiness and bridge the gap between academic learning and practical application. We are also working with our partners to expand participation and diversify opportunities in line with labour market needs."
MoHESR confirmed that all work experience opportunities available through the platform comply with the standards outlined in the Ministerial Resolution governing Work Experience and its guidelines, ensuring placements are effective, structured and high-quality.
The platform itself operates as an integrated digital environment, allowing students to browse and access opportunities while enabling universities and training providers to manage and monitor programmes.
Its integration within the Nafis platform also supports the development of a unified national database, strengthening collaboration between institutions and positioning work experience as a structured bridge preparing Emirati talent for the workforce.