UAE air defense forces intercept 23 ballistic missiles and 56 drones on April 4

Two UAE soldiers and 11 civilians killed; 217 injured since attacks began
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems engaged 23 ballistic missiles and 56 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence said.
The latest interceptions come amid continuing regional escalation, with Emirati defence forces maintaining heightened readiness to counter incoming aerial threats.
Since the start of what officials described as blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have intercepted a significant number of missiles and drones targeting the country.
Ballistic missiles intercepted: 498
Cruise missiles intercepted: 23
Drones intercepted: 2,141
Authorities said the operations demonstrate the effectiveness of the country’s layered air defence systems in protecting national airspace and critical infrastructure.
The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of two members of the UAE Armed Forces while performing their national duty. A Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces was also killed.
In addition, 10 civilians of various nationalities — including Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian and Egyptian — lost their lives.
A total of 217 people were injured, with injuries ranging from minor to severe.
Those injured included nationals from the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden, Tunisia, Morocco and Russia.
The Ministry of Defence said the armed forces remain on high alert and fully prepared to deal with any threats.
Authorities affirmed that the UAE will firmly confront any actions that aim to undermine the country’s security, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, stability and national interests.