Iran conflict: Debris from aerial interception hits Dubai Internet City building

Officials say situation was quickly controlled, no one hurt
Authorities responded to a minor incident in Dubai Internet City after debris from an aerial interception fell on the facade of the Oracle building, the Dubai Media Office said. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported and the situation was quickly brought under control
Earlier, authorities also dealt with a similar incident in Dubai Marina, where debris from an aerial interception struck the façade of a building. Again, officials confirmed that the situation was contained, with no injuries or fire reported.
What to do during emergency alerts
Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record or share videos on social media during alerts. Follow instructions immediately.
Motorists: Continue driving safely to your destination. Do not stop on the road; seek shelter once you arrive.
Seek secure locations: Move to a safe place or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is issued.
Use emergency hotlines responsibly: Call 999 only in genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.
Avoid spreading rumours: Share information only from verified official sources.