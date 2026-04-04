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Iran conflict: Debris from aerial interception hits Dubai Internet City building

Officials say situation was quickly controlled, no one hurt

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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File photo. No injuries reported, authorities respond promptly.
File photo. No injuries reported, authorities respond promptly.

Authorities responded to a minor incident in Dubai Internet City after debris from an aerial interception fell on the facade of the Oracle building, the Dubai Media Office said. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported and the situation was quickly brought under control

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Earlier, authorities also dealt with a similar incident in Dubai Marina, where debris from an aerial interception struck the façade of a building. Again, officials confirmed that the situation was contained, with no injuries or fire reported.

What to do during emergency alerts

Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record or share videos on social media during alerts. Follow instructions immediately.

Motorists: Continue driving safely to your destination. Do not stop on the road; seek shelter once you arrive.

Seek secure locations: Move to a safe place or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is issued.

Use emergency hotlines responsibly: Call 999 only in genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.

Avoid spreading rumours: Share information only from verified official sources.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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Related Topics:
DubaiIranUS-Israel-Iran war

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