Iran conflict: Debris from aerial interception hits Dubai Internet City building

Authorities responded to a minor incident in Dubai Internet City after debris from an aerial interception fell on the facade of the Oracle building, the Dubai Media Office said. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported and the situation was quickly brought under control

Earlier, authorities also dealt with a similar incident in Dubai Marina, where debris from an aerial interception struck the façade of a building. Again, officials confirmed that the situation was contained, with no injuries or fire reported.

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Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.