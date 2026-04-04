GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Iran conflict: Debris from aerial interception hits Dubai Marina building

No injuries or fire reported, authorities confirm

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
File photo.: A view of Dubai Marina skyline.
File photo.: A view of Dubai Marina skyline.
AFP

Dubai: Authorities responded to an incident in Dubai Marina after debris from an aerial interception struck the facade of a building, the Dubai Media Office said.

Officials confirmed that the situation was brought under control, with no reports of injuries or fire.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

What to do during emergency alerts

Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record or share videos on social media during alerts. Follow instructions immediately.

Motorists: Continue driving safely to your destination. Do not stop on the road; seek shelter once you arrive.

Seek secure locations: Move to a safe place or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is issued.

Use emergency hotlines responsibly: Call 999 only in genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.

Avoid spreading rumours: Share information only from verified official sources.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

File photo. No injuries reported, authorities respond promptly.

Iran conflict: Debris falls on Oracle building in Dubai

1m read
UAE Flag, File Photo

5 big changes coming to the UAE in April

4m read
File image of Manama skyline. Refinery attack pushes Bahrain’s national energy company to declare force majeure.

Bapco declares force majeure after refinery attack

2m read
File photo: A boat ferries passengers past the Dubai Marina.

Debris from air interception hits Dubai Marina tower

1m read