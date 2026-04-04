Iran conflict: Debris from aerial interception hits Dubai Marina building

No injuries or fire reported, authorities confirm
Dubai: Authorities responded to an incident in Dubai Marina after debris from an aerial interception struck the facade of a building, the Dubai Media Office said.
Officials confirmed that the situation was brought under control, with no reports of injuries or fire.
What to do during emergency alerts
Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record or share videos on social media during alerts. Follow instructions immediately.
Motorists: Continue driving safely to your destination. Do not stop on the road; seek shelter once you arrive.
Seek secure locations: Move to a safe place or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is issued.
Use emergency hotlines responsibly: Call 999 only in genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.
Avoid spreading rumours: Share information only from verified official sources.