The event, which brought together 60 representatives from higher education institutions (HEIs) and various economic and industrial sectors across the UAE, focused on three main tracks: the Industry Sabbatical Programme for academic staff; the implementation of a work experience governance policy; and enhancing the participation of industry practitioners and experts in the educational and research process. These tracks aim to drive a qualitative paradigm shift in the relationship between HEIs and diverse industrial and economic sectors; by building sustainable institutional partnerships, universities will gain a deeper understanding of labour market needs, while empowering these sectors to actively participate in developing students' skills and experiences. This synergy will positively impact the quality of educational outcomes and the competitiveness of graduates.

The programme is expected to empower academic and teaching staff and help them gain firsthand exposure to the latest practices, technologies and challenges within various industries, which will translate into updated academic content, enhanced teaching methodologies and improved research projects. It will also foster the integration of practical skills and modern technologies into educational programmes, while supporting the development of applied research that is directly aligned with national priorities and economic needs.

Through the working group, MoHESR organised introductory roadshows for the Industry Sabbatical Programme in February and May, with the participation of 42 entities representing 11 vital economic and industrial sectors. These roadshows identified more than 380 opportunities to host academic and teaching staff within institutions and companies operating in key fields, including energy, retail, manufacturing and industrial production, healthcare and life sciences, construction, infrastructure and real estate, technology, data and digital services, banking, financial and professional services and hospitality. This highlights the extensive scope of the partnership between HEIs and priority economic sectors.

A study conducted by the working group, in collaboration with partners from the economic and industrial sectors, revealed widespread interest in the Industry Sabbatical Programme for academic staff. 84% of respondents expressed interest in the initiative and 88% indicated their willingness to participate in the 2026 pilot phase. This reflects the growing momentum of the initiative and the high level of confidence in its anticipated impact on advancing the academic environment and integrating it with the needs of the national economy.

The event also addressed the development of a national model to enhance the involvement of practitioners and experts from the economic and industrial sectors in the educational and research process, which involves building an ecosystem that connects HEIs with qualified professionals and providing mechanisms for evaluation and feedback. Such a framework will broaden the utilisation of practical expertise within the academic environment and support the development of educational and training content that meets the actual demands of the economic sectors.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.