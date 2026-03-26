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UAE updates university evaluation framework to focus on outcomes, AI readiness

MoHESR revamps assessment system to measure graduate skills for jobs, future readiness

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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UAE updates university evaluation framework to focus on outcomes, AI readiness
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The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has released an updated edition of its Outcome-Based Evaluation Framework (OBEF) University Guidebook, reinforcing a strategic shift toward performance measurement rooted in outcomes, skills acquisition, and real-world impact.

The enhanced framework is designed to elevate the quality and global competitiveness of higher education institutions (HEIs) across the UAE by enabling robust self-assessment, evidence-based decision-making, and continuous institutional improvement. Moving beyond traditional input-focused models, the OBEF introduces a comprehensive, data-driven system that evaluates universities based on measurable results and clearly defined performance metrics.

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At the core of the framework are 24 key performance indicators (KPIs), organized under six weighted pillars: Employment Outcomes (25%), Learning Outcomes (25%), Industry Collaboration (20%), Research Outcomes (15%), Reputation (10%), and Community Engagement (5%). Together, these pillars provide a coherent structure for assessing institutional effectiveness while emphasizing the importance of accurate, well-governed data systems.

A central enhancement in the updated framework is the introduction of a “Future Readiness” assessment. This new dimension evaluates institutions on two critical fronts: the alignment of academic programs with emerging labor market skills shaped by rapid technological advancement, and the integration of artificial intelligence into teaching and learning practices. The addition reflects the UAE’s forward-looking vision to prepare graduates for the evolving demands of the global economy.

The Guidebook establishes clear expectations for quality, transparency, and accountability, offering HEIs detailed guidance on aligning internal strategies, governance models, data infrastructure, and operational practices with national standards. Notably, several KPIs are assessed using multi-year averages, promoting sustained performance improvement rather than short-term gains.

The updated edition builds on extensive sector engagement, including a series of technical workshops attended by 735 representatives from UAE-based HEIs. These sessions facilitated in-depth discussions on KPI definitions, calculation methodologies, and implementation approaches, fostering a unified understanding of the framework and reinforcing its value in strengthening institutional self-assessment practices. This collaborative approach underscores the Ministry’s ongoing partnership with the higher education sector.

The OBEF also supports the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy programme by streamlining evaluation processes, reducing redundant reporting requirements, and accelerating institutional assessments—thereby enhancing efficiency without compromising rigor.

Looking ahead, MoHESR will continue to provide capacity-building initiatives to ensure effective adoption of the framework and to further strengthen the international standing of the UAE’s higher education ecosystem.

The updated OBEF University Guidebook (Version 11) is now available in both English and Arabic on the official websites of MoHESR and the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA).

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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