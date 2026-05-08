AE Coin and USDU to develop a regulated AED–USD digital conversion framework for institutional settlement in the UAE

AE Coin, the UAE’s first AED-pegged stablecoin licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, and USD Universal (USDU), a USD-backed stablecoin regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and registered by the Central Bank of the UAE as a Foreign Payment Token under the Payment Token Services Regulation (PTSR), have announced a strategic collaboration to develop a regulated AED–USD digital conversion framework, powered by Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank).