USDU launches on FSRA-regulated Changer.ae, boosting USD stablecoin settlement in UAE

The integration brings together two FSRA-regulated firms to support a clearer pathway for USD-denominated digital asset settlement in the UAE. Universal is regulated by the FSRA to issue a Fiat-Referenced Token to Professional Clients and is registered with the Central Bank of the UAE (“CBUAE”) as a Foreign Payment Token Issuer under the Payment Token Services Regulation (“PTSR”). Changer.ae is regulated by the FSRA to deal in investments as agent, arrange deals in investments, and provide custody services, including for virtual assets.