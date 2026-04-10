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UAE instant payments platform Aani crosses 12.5 million users

Platform sees sixfold growth as UAE shifts rapidly to cashless payments

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WAM
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'Aani', an instant payments platform operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE. Picture used for illustrative purposes.
'Aani', an instant payments platform operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE. Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s national instant payments platform Aani has surpassed 12.5 million users, state news agency WAM reported

The platform, operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), is a key part of the country’s financial infrastructure transformation.

The WAM report said Aani has recorded a sixfold year-on-year increase in the number of transfers, alongside an average monthly growth of 10 per cent throughout 2025.

The strong growth reflects rising consumer confidence and the increasing adoption of digital payment solutions across the UAE.

The platform is now connected to 74 licensed financial institutions, including 85 per cent of banks, 10 per cent of exchange houses, and 5 per cent of digital wallets and finance companies.

This broad integration ensures seamless transactions across the UAE’s financial ecosystem. Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor at the CBUAE and Chairman of Al Etihad Payments, said the rapid growth reflects “customers’ growing confidence in the security and efficiency” of the UAE’s payment ecosystem.

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He added that efforts will continue to enhance instant payment services and support the country’s digital economy.

New features are in the pipeline, including cross-border payments, electronic direct debit, e-cheques and business-to-business payment solutions.

Daily use

The report said Aani has become part of everyday financial activity, with around 25,000 person-to-person transfers carried out daily using mobile numbers.

Transfers are completed in an average of just three seconds, making it one of the fastest payment systems in the region.

The platform is also gaining traction among businesses, with about 774,000 merchants across the UAE set to accept Aani payments.

It enables instant account-to-account transactions, helping companies improve cash flow and operational efficiency.

Key features

Aani currently offers a range of services, including QR code payments, request-to-pay options, and money transfers using mobile numbers, Emirates ID or email addresses.

Users can also manage multiple bank accounts and digital wallets through a single app.

WAM
Related Topics:
UAE banks

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