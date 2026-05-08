65,379 customers benefited, including individuals, SMEs and large companies
Abu Dhabi: Central Bank of the UAE announced on Friday the latest results of its comprehensive proactive support package aimed at strengthening the resilience of financial institutions and supporting customers affected by economic disruptions.
The central bank said the total value of facilities benefiting from the package reached Dh6.2 billion, covering loan instalment deferrals, interest reductions and fee exemptions.
According to the figures released, 65,379 customers benefited from the package, including 60,559 individuals, 4,335 small and medium-sized enterprises and 485 large companies.
The central bank said priority sectors benefiting from the support measures included hospitality, which accounted for 173 companies, transport with 361 companies, and entertainment with 134 companies.
The bank also highlighted continued growth across the UAE banking sector between March 1 and May 1, 2026. During the period, total assets rose by 2.1 per cent, loans increased by 3.2 per cent, and deposits grew by 1.9 per cent, while the monetary base coverage ratio reached 115.3 per cent.
The bank said affected businesses could continue communicating with banks during the support period to benefit from the available measures.
The central bank explained that the support mechanism allows affected businesses to defer loan repayments for up to six months without being classified as in default.
It also includes the suspension of interest and fees on affected facilities, alongside the continuation of credit financing for priority economic sectors.
It added that eligibility criteria cover businesses impacted by economic disruptions, with hospitality, transport and other affected sectors receiving priority consideration.
Eligible entities include large corporations, SMEs and individuals, with no minimum loan size required to qualify for the support package.