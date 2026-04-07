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Emirates NBD launches fee relief package as support amid regional pressures

Bank waives key fees and cuts service costs to ease SME cash flow strain

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Emirates NBD head office in Dubai, UAE
Emirates NBD head office in Dubai, UAE
ANI

Dubai: Emirates NBD has introduced a temporary support package aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses manage costs and cash flow over the coming months.

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The Dubai-based lender said the initiative offers a range of fee waivers and discounts designed to support daily business operations as companies navigate current regional conditions.

The measures include:

  • Waiver of loan deferment fees

  • Removal of international courier charges for business card deliveries

  • Waiver of cheque return fees linked to cash flow disruptions

  • Free cash withdrawals at ATMs across the UAE and GCC

  • Waiver of business debit card replacement fees

  • 30% discount on letters of credit and guarantee charges

The bank also introduced a 40% discount on cash management services, extending what was previously an introductory pricing offer.

Greater flexibility

Hamad Mohamed Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, said the package aims to give SMEs greater flexibility during a period of operational and liquidity pressures. He added that the bank continues to prioritise customer financial stability while maintaining full service operations.

The move aligns with broader policy measures across the UAE. The Dubai Government recently approved Dh1 billion in economic support initiatives to strengthen business resilience and responsiveness.

It also follows action by the Central Bank of the UAE, which rolled out a Financial Institution Resilience Package to reinforce stability in the banking sector. The combined efforts reflect ongoing attempts to sustain economic momentum and support businesses operating in a changing regional environment.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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Emirates NBDUAE digital banking

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