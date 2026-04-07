Emirates NBD launches fee relief package as support amid regional pressures

Bank waives key fees and cuts service costs to ease SME cash flow strain
Dubai: Emirates NBD has introduced a temporary support package aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses manage costs and cash flow over the coming months.
The Dubai-based lender said the initiative offers a range of fee waivers and discounts designed to support daily business operations as companies navigate current regional conditions.
The measures include:
Waiver of loan deferment fees
Removal of international courier charges for business card deliveries
Waiver of cheque return fees linked to cash flow disruptions
Free cash withdrawals at ATMs across the UAE and GCC
Waiver of business debit card replacement fees
30% discount on letters of credit and guarantee charges
The bank also introduced a 40% discount on cash management services, extending what was previously an introductory pricing offer.
Hamad Mohamed Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, said the package aims to give SMEs greater flexibility during a period of operational and liquidity pressures. He added that the bank continues to prioritise customer financial stability while maintaining full service operations.
The move aligns with broader policy measures across the UAE. The Dubai Government recently approved Dh1 billion in economic support initiatives to strengthen business resilience and responsiveness.
It also follows action by the Central Bank of the UAE, which rolled out a Financial Institution Resilience Package to reinforce stability in the banking sector. The combined efforts reflect ongoing attempts to sustain economic momentum and support businesses operating in a changing regional environment.