Emirates NBD launches fee relief package as support amid regional pressures

It also follows action by the Central Bank of the UAE, which rolled out a Financial Institution Resilience Package to reinforce stability in the banking sector. The combined efforts reflect ongoing attempts to sustain economic momentum and support businesses operating in a changing regional environment.

Hamad Mohamed Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, said the package aims to give SMEs greater flexibility during a period of operational and liquidity pressures. He added that the bank continues to prioritise customer financial stability while maintaining full service operations.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.